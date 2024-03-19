Ignite Sales CEO to Moderate Panel at CBA LIVE 2024 on the Cash Management Needs of Small Businesses
George Noga of Ignite Sales will host panel discussion on successful strategies to supercharge cash management sales
This presents a wealth of untapped opportunities to build relationships with small businesses, and our upcoming panel discussion will offer practical strategies to tap into this growing market.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, today announced its CEO, George Noga, will moderate the insightful panel discussion, “Fulfilling Cash Management Needs in Small Business Banking,” on Monday, March 25 at 10:10 a.m. ET during CBA LIVE 2024.
— George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales
Experienced financial services executive and CEO of Ignite Sales, George Noga, will lead the highly anticipated panel discussion about proven tactics for driving cash management sales to small businesses. Noga will be joined by Ken Patrick, Chief Growth Officer for Ignite Sales, along with experienced bank leaders, including Joe Chasteen, Director of Regional Banking Sales at Huntington National Bank; John Madrigal, First Senior Vice President at Valley National Bank; and Mark Valentino, President of Business Banking at Citizens.
These expert panelists, who collectively have decades of cash management and treasury management experience, will share their unique perspectives on effective strategies to boost cash management sales and deepen relationships with small businesses. The session will begin with a brief presentation of powerful insights derived from millions of banker sales conversations with small businesses that reveal buying propensities, preferences and knowledge of cash management services.
“Between keeping track of cash flow, liquidity, investments, payroll and more, cash management solutions drive significant benefits for small businesses as well as the bank. Unfortunately, banks can sometimes struggle communicating the value of these solutions, especially to small business owners who may not be familiar with everything that cash management entails,” said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales. “I am thrilled to attend CBA LIVE this year and participate in an engaging discussion with such a renowned group of panelists.”
Noga continued, “This session is especially timely, as entrepreneurship in the U.S. is booming. Last year, a record-breaking 5.5 million new business applications were filed, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. For banks, this presents a wealth of untapped opportunities to build relationships with small businesses, and our upcoming panel discussion will offer practical strategies to tap into this growing market.”
Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2024, CBA LIVE, which will take place in Washington, D.C., is an annual event that offers top-notch programming tailored toward professionals in the retail banking industry. More than 1,700 attendees, including hundreds of senior bankers and industry leaders from across the nation, will attend the event to hear from dynamic speakers and panelists about the latest issues, trends and innovations in the banking space.
Visit Ignite Sales during CBA LIVE 2024 from March 25-27 at Booth #313 or schedule dedicated time with our team for a demo.
About Ignite Sales
Ignite Sales’ patented data-driven AI sales engagement platform digitally empowers bankers and self-service users for significant performance impact. Using artificial intelligence and behavioral science proven for over 20 years with the industry’s leading banks, Ignite’s award-winning analytics enlightens bank management with valuable information unattainable with any other fintech platform. We are the only provider in the market that helps banks, bankers and users discover and uncover relevant personal needs at the center of every customer journey. As a result, financial institutions increase customer satisfaction while unifying all channels to provide a consistent experience, as well as increase sales by digitally guiding and empowering customers to make confident, comprehensive and accurate buying decisions through every engagement channel. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com, on LinkedIn and X @IgniteSales.
Grace Galyean
For Ignite Sales
+1 404-580-7706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn