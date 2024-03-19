Velaspan is Working with Nokia for Worldwide Private Wireless Services
Velaspan adds Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) as an option for customers of its turnkey Managed Private Cellular service
Nokia’s depth of experience with cellular networking brings a full feature set and spectrum support to its solutions allow Velaspan to deploy its Managed Private Cellular Services anywhere.”ALLENTOWN, PA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velaspan LLC today announced it has been working with Nokia, a market leader in private wireless networks. Velaspan packages its Managed Private Cellular services with Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private cellular network systems.
Velaspan is one of the first authorized managed service providers to join Nokia’s enterprise solution partner channel program.
The Velaspan Managed Private Cellular (MPC) offering is an all-inclusive and fully managed 4G LTE / 5G service that includes high-touch network design, integration with existing enterprise L2/L3 networks, deployment, and ongoing monitoring and updating.
Demand for MPC is driven by a growing number of emerging use cases that need pervasive coverage, seamless mobility for users and devices with high reliability. The company is focused on customers in construction, education, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, gas and oil, ports, and retail. With the agreement with Nokia, Velaspan MPC can deliver services using both Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and other worldwide public and private spectrum.
Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC)
The Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) is a private wireless solution offering seamless 4.9G/LTE or 5G coverage, high performance and reliable connectivity. The system improves connectivity for business and mission critical operations. The heart of the system is the Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE), radio access network (RAN) and network core. The complete system also comes with remote radio units (RRUs) and the Nokia DAC manager.
“Demand is growing with some of our larger customers to offer worldwide Managed Private Cellular services like we currently do for our Wi-Fi-based services,” said David Bond, Velaspan co-founder and partner. “Nokia’s depth of experience with cellular networking brings a full feature set and spectrum support to its solutions allow Velaspan to deploy its Managed Private Cellular Services anywhere.”
“We are delighted to work with Velaspan. By adding Nokia DAC to their portfolio, they will be able to offer a robust, secure, and flexible private cellular network system to provide coverage and scalability enabling their customers to achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Stephan Litjens, Nokia Vice President of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions.
More information is at www.velaspan.com.
About Velaspan
Velaspan is based in Allentown, PA, and was founded in 2004 as a wireless design and network security solutions firm committed to client trust and transparency. Today, Velaspan offers Managed Private Cellular (MPC) service and its Active Cyber Engagement (ACE) services along with a full range of Wi-Fi and other wireless services. The company works with large enterprise customers across vertical markets including education, pharmaceutical, healthcare, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, supply chain, and industrial. More information is at www.velaspan.com.
