CapShift launches Research Engine, provides access to 900+ private impact investments with analysis and ratings
Additional capabilities of its Impact Investing Platform include client engagement, portfolio advisory, and allocation supportNEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapShift has released its Research Engine, a tool to help financial advisors, family offices, and foundations easily identify purpose-driven portfolio solutions. CapShift has partnered with more than 30 leading financial, charitable, and corporate institutions to unlock more than $500 million towards impact investments to date (source: CapShift internal data).
Investor interest in impact investing is growing, with the market exceeding $1 trillion in 2022 (source: The Global Impact Investing Network). CapShift’s digital platform helps private wealth firms meet this demand. The Research Engine allows investment professionals to conduct curated discovery by:
• Accessing 900+ private impact investment funds, co-investment vehicles, and recoverable grants, as well as research on select public impact funds
• Searching and filtering opportunities across impact sectors, asset classes, geographies, and more
• Tapping into CapShift’s expertise via due diligence, impact data, and ratings
The barriers to authentic impact investing can be high and CapShift’s platform helps its partners to clear them with scalable technology, operational capacity, and thought leadership. CapShift currently serves half of the largest donor advised fund providers, and its clients range from single family offices and family foundations seeking to invest in specific themes and geographies, to the largest wealth management institutions with hundreds or thousands of advisors (source: CapShift internal data). CapShift’s platform readily scales impact portfolios that are customized to the needs of individual client mandates.
The Research Engine adds a new capability to CapShift’s Impact Investing Platform, which already offers:
• Client engagement: On-demand resources and support to authentically respond to changing client demands
• Portfolio advisory: Specialized expertise to tailor clients’ portfolios to their financial and impact goals
• Allocation support: Handle the intricacies of private investment management, including monitoring and financial reporting and impact reporting
To learn more about how CapShift can unlock impact investing for our partners and provide support from client interest to research and portfolio advisory reach out to us.
About CapShift: Designed to scale, CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across many of the world’s largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions. Our comprehensive platform supports our partners at every step — from client interest to allocation. Rely on our expertise and technology to find opportunities, engage clients, and invest easily.
Haley Aubuchon-Jones
CapShift
+1 857-228-6544
haubuchon@capshift.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn