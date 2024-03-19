Submit Release
Tracking COP28 outcomes: Tripling renewable power capacity by 2030

In a landmark moment for the global energy transition, the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) agreed to transition away from fossil fuels, triple renewable power and double energy efficiency by 2030. This historic commitment, which directly reflects the long-held targets and projections of IRENA’s World Energy Transitions Outlook 1.5°C Scenario, provides the only viable means available to align the world with the goal of limiting global temperature increase to 1.5°C of pre-industrial levels.

This World Energy Transitions Outlook brief provides the latest tracking data and analysis of global progress towards the goal to triple global renewable power capacity to 11 000+ terawatts by 2030, and outlines the key enablers and priority actions required to achieve it.

