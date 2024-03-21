Roofing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Roofing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The roofing market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $327.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Roofing Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the roofing market size is predicted to reach $327.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The growth in the roofing market is due to the increasing infrastructure development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest roofing market share. Major players in the roofing market include Hindalco Industries Ltd., ABC Roofing Company Inc., Owens Corning, Carlisle Companies Inc., Etex SA, GAF Materials Corporation.

Roofing Market Segments

•By Type: Flat Roof, Slope Roof

•By Roofing Material: Bituminous Roofing, Metal Roofing, Tile Roofing, Other Roofing Materials

•By Application: Residential, Commercial, Non-Residential

•By Geography: The global roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Roofing is the process of applying an external covering on the roof of a building that is either self-supporting or supported by structures underneath it. The roofing materials offer different types of advantages to the structure such as temperature maintenance, and waterproofing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Roofing Market Characteristics

3. Roofing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Roofing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Roofing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Roofing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Roofing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

