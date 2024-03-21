Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The robotic vacuum cleaners market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the robotic vacuum cleaners market size is predicted to reach $17.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth in the robotic vacuum cleaners market is due torising investments in developing new technologies in robotic vacuum cleaners. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest robotic vacuum cleaners market share. Major players in the robotic vacuum cleaners market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Metapo Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co. Ltd.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Segments

•By Type: Robotic Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

•By Type Of Charging: Automatic Charging, Manual Charging

•By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

•By Geography: The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Robotic vacuum cleaners or robovac are home appliances, designed to clean our homes autonomously without human intervention. They are fully automated and artificial intelligence-powered by various sensors and scheduling programs. It can clean floors, windows, pools, and gardens efficiently without any human effort.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Characteristics

3. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market TrendsAnd Strategies

4. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Size And Growth

……

27. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

