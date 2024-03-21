Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The refrigerated goods trucking market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $110.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the refrigerated goods trucking market size is predicted to reach $110.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the refrigerated goods trucking market is due to growing international trade. North America region is expected to hold the largest refrigerated goods trucking market share. Major players in the refrigerated goods trucking market include Prime Inc., Stevens Transport, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., C.R. England, Marten Transport Ltd., China International Marine Containers.

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Segments
•By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles
•By Temperature: Single Temperature, Multi-Temperature
•By Application: Food Products, Poultry, Meat, and Seafood, Dairy and Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global refrigerated goods trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Refrigerated goods trucking refers to a type of shipping that uses temperature-controlled trucks with special equipment in which the cargoes are kept at a controlled temperature throughout the shipping process by an integrated refrigeration system in the transport trucks to provide over-the-road transportation of refrigerated goods.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Characteristics
3. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market TrendsAnd Strategies
4. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market SizeAnd Growth
27. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Competitor LandscapeAnd Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research.

