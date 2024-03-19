Việt Nam, Laos foster security cooperation

VIETNAM, March 19 - VIENTIANE — Security forces of Việt Nam and Laos sought ways to strengthen their cooperation at their annual conference held in Vientiane on March 19.

The 14th Việt Nam- Laos Security Cooperation Conference was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang and his Lao counterpart Kongthong Phongvichit.

Both officers highlighted the importance of the conference, which sets out cooperation orientations in the time ahead, thus contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive collaboration between Việt Nam and Laos.

Quang expressed his hope that the two sides will maintain their effective and practical coordination, and stay resolved to prevent hostile and reactionary forces from taking advantage of one country against the other, sabotaging political stability, security and order in each nation, and undermining their relationship.

The two sides reviewed the close, fruitful coordination between public security forces in border localities in implementing the minutes of the previous conference, covering political, economic, cultural, and cyber security, among others.

They agreed to further materialise the existing cooperation mechanisms, especially those between specialised units and border public security forces, with more attention to be paid to information sharing.

They will also work together to avert impact from traditional security threats on the development of each country and the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and their ministries of public security in particular.

The sides consented to continue their close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, and to promote ASEAN cooperation in preventing and combating international terrorism.

The public security forces of the two countries will firstly coordinate to ensure security for events and conferences within the 2024 ASEAN Year when Laos holds the Chairmanship, along with major events in both nations in the time to come.

The ministers then signed the minutes of the 14th Việt Nam-Laos Security Cooperation Conference. — VNS