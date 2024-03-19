Meat Snacks Market Size to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2026

Meat Snacks Market

The global meat snacks market consider online channel as one of the effective tools in promoting their products and services, due to increase in rate of internet penetration across the globe.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Meat Snacks Market by Product type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the meat snacks market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $11.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.50% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for around 22.2% share of the global market.

The meat snack business has been enduring significant rate of growth, in terms of value sales due continuous improvisations and innovations in exiting product types by key manufacturers in the global meat snacks market. As a the fastest growing snack food segment, the meat snack market has garnered a wide base of customers specifically seeking for high protein and flavored snacks. Jerky, sticks, bars, and sausages are some of the main product types gaining higher level of traction among target customers. A key trend that is shaping meat snacks category includes gourmet brands that target customers’ desire for different tastes, textures, proteins and natural brands. The millennial generation is driving this snack evolution. Small meals packed with nutrients are a reflection of their food ethos and their on-the-go lifestyle.

Although plant-derived protein has been making headlines, demand for protein in general is on the rise, including animal-derived proteins. Once considered a particularly North American snack, jerky has gained popularity in Europe as well, after the Jack Link’s brand entered the market in 2014, drawing attention of European snack manufacturers. Innovative new products, such as sausage crisps and traditional meat snacks from other regions, such as South African biltong, have since boosted the meat snacks. Hence rise in demand for jerky in European region is an influential meat snacks market trend.

Over past couple of years, the global meat snacks market has evolved, in terms of its product offerings, which specifically caters to varying needs and requirements of health-conscious customers. For instance, Jack Link’s, one of the key players in the global meat snacks market announced that it would be launching its new line of beef flavored bars for the North America market in the year 2020.

The global meat snacks market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into jerky, sticks, bars, and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By distribution channel, it is divided into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, the UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Study:

➡️By product type, the bars segment is expected to register a CAGR of 6.80%.

➡️By nature, the organic segment is expected to witness significant value sales meat snacks market growth

➡️On the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment accounts for a higher value meat snacks market share.

➡️Region wise, North America is estimated to garner a higher value share.

Key players profiled in the global Meat snacks industry include Associated British Foods plc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Golden Valley Natural, Hormel Foods Corporation, Jack Link’s, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC., Meatsnacks Group, Nestle S.A., Tyson Foods, and others

