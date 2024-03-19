AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL CELEBRATES WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH March 29 - 31, 2024
Join us at Teachers College, Columbia University for ADIFF's Women & Society film series, celebrating Women's History Month from March 29-31, 2024!
These films explore a wide range of themes, including women's empowerment, social justice, cultural identity, and personal growth.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Women History Month, the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) – in collaboration with the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University - is proud to present an exciting lineup of films spotlighting Women and Society: Stories of women who challenge the societies they inhabit, unveiling complex social realities through their interactions. The series will be held in person at Teachers College, Columbia University from March 29th to 31st, 2024.
The series will feature 12 films from countries such as Haiti, Bangladesh, Chad, Morocco, Samoa, Ethiopia, Australia, Tunisia, and the United States. These films explore a wide range of themes, including women's empowerment, social justice, cultural identity, and personal growth.
Highlights Include:
• "Survival of Kindness" – A gripping narrative of human compassion set against a dystopian backdrop.
• "Rediet's Coming Home" – A documentary that offers a poignant look at identity and belonging through the eyes of an 18-year-old returning to Ethiopia.
• "Raja Amari - A Feminist Filmmaker" – A showcase of Amari's work, including "She Had a Dream" and "Foreign Body," portraying strong female protagonists navigating societal challenges.
• "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears," a moving documentary from Samoa and New Zealand that follows a family's journey of healing and self-discovery
• “How to Sue the Klan," a timely and important film that explores a landmark civil rights case in the United States.
The Women's History Month film series is part of ADIFF's ongoing mission to promote cultural understanding and social justice through the power of cinema. By showcasing the works of women filmmakers from the African diaspora and beyond, the festival aims to broaden perspectives, challenge stereotypes, and inspire positive change.
Tickets for the series are available for purchase on the ADIFF website (nyadiff.org), with prices ranging from $11 to $16 per screening. A special weekend pass, which includes access to all films, is available for $45. Teachers College students and staff can attend the screenings for free with a valid ID.
For more information about the festival, including the full schedule and film descriptions, please visit the ADIFF website or contact the festival organizers at info@nyadiff.org.
About the African Diaspora International Film Festival:
The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural diversity and social understanding through the power of cinema. Founded in 1993, the festival has become a leading showcase for independent films from Africa, the African diaspora and beyond, presenting a wide range of documentaries and feature films that explore the richness and complexity of the human experience of people of color all over the world.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
https://www.NYADIFF.org
Diarah N'Daw-Spech
ArtMattan Films
+1 212-864-1760
