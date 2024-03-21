OTT Streaming Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “OTT Streaming Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the OTT streaming market size is predicted to reach $349.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.

The growth in the OTT streaming market is due to increasing availability of high-speed internet. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest OTT streaming market share. Major players in the OTT streaming market include Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, AT&T Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., The Walt Disney Company.

OTT Streaming Market Segments

By Device Type: Smartphones, Smart TV's, Laptops, Desktops and Tablets, Gaming Consoles, Set-Top Box, Other Devices

By Revenue Source: AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, Other Revenue Sources

By User Type: Commercial, Personal

By End User: E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Education And Training, IT And Telecom, Health And Fitness, Other End Users

By Geography: The global OTT streaming market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

OTT (over-the-top) is a method of offering television and film material through the internet at the consumer's request and to meet their specific needs.

