Data Center Colocation Market Outlook, Growth Prospects, Opportunities, Size, Share and Latest Trends Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center colocation industry size was valued at $46.08 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $ 202.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in the IT and telecom sector, which drives organizations to invest heavily in data center colocation to sustain growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment and technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and ongoing modernization of data center and use of big data analytics in the organization drives heavy investment in data center colocation in emerging economies. Furthermore, enterprises in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The concept of data center colocation has become increasingly popular in recent times, driven by the growing need for additional data storage capacity to support both internal and external IT services. Colocation data centers offer a viable solution for businesses seeking to augment their existing data center capacity while ensuring business continuity.

Many enterprises, particularly small- and medium-sized businesses, opt for colocation data center services instead of investing significant capital in building and maintaining their own data centers. By leveraging colocation services, businesses can avoid upfront costs associated with infrastructure development and instead focus on operational expenses, making it a cost-effective option for scaling their IT infrastructure.

Furthermore, enterprises with a local presence are increasingly turning to colocation providers to lease space within their data centers. This approach allows businesses to benefit from proximity to their data center facilities while also taking advantage of the expertise and infrastructure offered by colocation providers.

Data center colocation offers businesses a flexible and cost-efficient solution for meeting their data storage needs and ensuring the continuity of their IT operations. As the demand for data storage continues to grow, colocation services are expected to remain a popular choice for businesses looking to optimize their IT infrastructure and drive business growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a positively impact on the growth of the data center colocation industry as data center colocation technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of data storage and data transfer. Rapid spread of COVID-19 has considerably increases data traffic. In addition, upsurge has been observed in the storage volume requirement due to the pandemic driven by proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT). This will continue to drive the data center colocation investments across the global market. The industry players such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, and NTT communication are continue to spending on data centers colocation. For instance, in January 2020, NTT communication setup its data center colocation facility on the Honolulu, Hawaii islands in Pacific ocean .

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the data center colocation market, which include CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CYRUSONE INC, CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC., EQUINIX, INC., Global Switch, KDDI CORPORATION, and NTT Communications Corporation.

