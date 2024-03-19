SMONET Unveils CR6 Pool Vacuum Cleaners That Will Change The Pool Maintenance
Equipped with three robust motors, the CR6 Pool Cleaners efficiently vacuums 80 gallons per minute, capturing debris, sand, and leaves with impressive ease.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of smart home integration, SMONET has taken a significant leap forward with the introduction of the CR6 pool cleaner robot, a high-tech cordless pool vacuum cleaner designed to redefine the pool maintenance experience. The CR6 combines optimal performance with ease of use, offering homeowners a sophisticated solution to pool cleaning challenges.
This latest offering from SMONET powers through pool cleaning tasks with its unrivaled 180W suction capability. Equipped with three robust motors, the CR6 efficiently vacuums 80 gallons per minute, capturing debris, sand, and leaves with impressive ease. This level of cleaning capacity is a turning point for pool owners seeking an automatic vacuum system that maintains a pristine swimming environment without the need for constant supervision.
One standout feature of the CR6 is its endurance; the device has been engineered to operate for a lengthy 150 minutes per charge. The impressive runtime ensures that both above-ground and in-ground pools receive a comprehensive cleaning cycle on a single charge. Furthermore, with a quick recharge time of just 2.5 hours, the pool vacuum is readily available for use, aligning perfectly with the fast-paced nature of contemporary lifestyles.
Smart technology distinguishes the CR6, as it is endowed with SonarNav Pro navigation. This cutting-edge feature allows the robotic pool cleaner to strategically traverse the pool's floor, walls, and waterline with precision, delivering a systematic and complete clean. Suitable for pool sizes up to 2,000 sq. ft., the device exemplifies smart cleaning for a diverse range of pool layouts.
To accommodate varied cleaning requirements, the CR6 offers three efficient modes: Wall-only, Floor-only, and All Cover. The versatility extends the boundaries of convenience and allows complete customization of the cleaning process to meet specific pool needs. The cordless design of this device offers the ultimate in unfettered and hands-free pool maintenance.
In alignment with SMONET's commitment to user-friendly solutions, the pool cleaner features intuitive LED indicators and a smart self-parking function which together deliver effortless operation. SMONET’s confidence in their product is further evidenced by the provision of a 2-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable service.
The CR6 represents a paradigm shift from labor-intensive pool maintenance to a seamless and enjoyable experience. The device facilitates a lifestyle where clean and inviting pools are a constant, achieved through efficient, autonomous cleaning technology. This innovation is not just a step into the future of pool care, but a leap into a world where comfort and hygiene merge with incredible seamlessness.
For effortless pool maintenance and the sheer enjoyment of immaculate waters, the choice is clear. Effortless Purity, Pure Enjoyment – The SMONET CR6.
