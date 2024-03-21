Institutional And Office Furniture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 21, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Institutional And Office Furniture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the institutional and office furniture market size is predicted to reach $361.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the institutional and office furniture market is due to the increasing demand for online shopping. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest institutional and office furniture market share. Major players in the institutional and office furniture market include HON Company, IKEA, Steelcase Inc., Kokuyo Co. Ltd., Okamura Corporation, Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corporation.

Institutional And Office Furniture Market Segments

• By Type: Institutional Furniture, Office Furniture

• By Raw Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal

• By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• Subsegments Covered: School Furniture , General Purpose Institutional Furniture, Public Bar, Bowling Center, Cafeteria, And Restaurant Furniture, Wooden Furniture, Metal Furniture, Plastic Furniture

• By Geography: The global institutional and office furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Institutional and office furniture refers to any piece of furniture with component parts that can stand alone and does not need to be installed, such as computer desks, chairs, file cabinets, tables, and lounge seating.

