Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC Sets its Sights on Greater Exposure and Impact
Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC, a powerhouse in the literary world with over a decade of experience, announces its strategic initiatives to amplify its reach and impact within the literary community. With a robust portfolio boasting over 200 titles, 90% of which are Amazon Best Sellers, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC continues to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the publishing industry.
In line with its commitment to empowering authors, speakers, and entrepreneurs, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC has unveiled a series of dynamic projects aimed at fostering greater connections, opportunities, and community engagement.
Salute to Mothers Event - April 27th, 2024 Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience as Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC presents the "Salute to Mothers Event." Set to take place on April 27th, this multifaceted event promises a TEDx Experience, a delightful shopping experience, a delectable lunch, and a captivating fashion show. It's a celebration of mothers, creativity, and empowerment, embodying the spirit of Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC's dedication to fostering community and inspiration.
Books & Brunch Author Tour - April 20th, 2024 Embarking on a mission to curate transformative experiences for authors, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC proudly presents the "Books & Brunch Author Tour." This innovative initiative aims to provide authors with unparalleled exposure and networking opportunities. The inaugural tour kicks off in Georgia on April 20th, promising a dynamic fusion of literary exploration and culinary delights. Stay tuned as Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC unveils future destinations for this groundbreaking tour.
Books to Africa Campaign Driven by a passion for literacy and global impact, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC continues its noble endeavor with the "Books to Africa Campaign." Building on the success of previous initiatives, the company delivered over 700 books to its adopted school in Johannesburg, South Africa, in March 2023. Undeterred by challenges, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC now sets its sights on collecting books for its adopted school in Soweto, South Africa, furthering its commitment to spreading the joy of reading and education worldwide.
"Our mission at Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC is to empower voices, inspire creativity, and foster community," says Dr. Norma McLauchlin, President/Founder at Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC. "With our latest initiatives, we aim to expand our reach and deepen our impact, creating opportunities for authors, speakers, and entrepreneurs to thrive."
With its unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC is poised to chart new territories, inspire countless minds, and leave an indelible mark on the literary landscape.
For more information about Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC and its upcoming events, please visit http://www.chosenpen.com/.
About Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC:
Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC is a distinguished publishing house with over a decade of experience in empowering authors, speakers, and entrepreneurs. With a diverse portfolio of over 200 titles and a track record of success, Chosen Pen Publishing, LLC continues to redefine the boundaries of the literary world, inspiring minds and transforming lives.
