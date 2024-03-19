Crowd Analytics Market Growing at a CAGR of 20.4%: Analyzing Crowd Movement for Operational Efficiency

Crowd Analytics Market

The rise in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the global crowd analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, global crowd analytics market was pegged at $404 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Crowd analytics stands as a commercial solution aimed at providing thorough insights into the movement of crowds in various expansive gathering spots, including airports, train stations, city malls, retail outlets, conference centers, and stadiums. Leveraging data from diverse sources such as closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV), off-the-shelf cameras, and both first and third-party consumer data, this solution utilizes robust artificial intelligence methods to create predictive models of crowd flow and customer preferences. By furnishing details on crowd movement, public queues, wait times, asset utilization, and occupancy levels, it empowers authorities managing retail spaces and transportation terminals to enhance operational efficiency by effectively regulating and monitoring large volumes of people.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2186

Key drivers propelling the growth of the crowd analytics market encompass the increasing demand for efficient crowd management in bustling urban areas, a surge in the number of airline and train passengers, heightened concerns regarding safety and surveillance, and the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across various industry sectors. Nevertheless, the limited IT infrastructure in developing nations poses a challenge to the expansion of the global crowd analytics industry. Conversely, the rising market appeal of business intelligence solutions, which analyze behavioral trends related to any product or service, aiding organizations in strategic long-term planning, is expected to propel the growth of the crowd analytics market in the future.

The global economy has suffered as a result of COVID-19's resurgence. Crowd analytics market trends from a few industrial verticals have resulted in significant financial losses, owing to the lockdowns imposed by governments throughout the globe to prevent further spread of the contamination. Retail outlets; stores; shopping malls; workplaces & working environments; transportation frameworks such as aircraft, rail, street, ; motels; restaurants; bars & clubs; schools; universities; and colleges are significantly impacted. In addition, public gatherings have been kept to minimum. However, restrictions are gradually being relaxed to aid the recovery of the affected regions and to re-energize the global economy. This is expected to support the growth of crowd analytics industry in future.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2186

The global crowd analytics market is segmented based on solution, deployment model, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the solution, the market is divided into software and service. The software segment held the lion’s share in 2016, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.9% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is the most lucrative segment and is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the study period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2016, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market.

Based on application, the market is segmented into safety & security, crowd flow management, mobility & tracking, and others. The mobility & tracking segment held the largest share in 2016, garnering nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the other segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.0% through 2022.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crowd-analytics-market/purchase-options

The global crowd analytics market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2016, contributing more than one-third of the market. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global crowd analytics market analysis include AGT International GmbH, Crowd Dynamics, Crowd Vision Limited, GEODAN, MIRA, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Savannah Simulations, Spigit, Inc. (Planview), and Walkbase (STRATACACHE). These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the crowd analytics industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

• The study provides in-depth analysis of the global crowd analytics market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global crowd analytics market size are provided in the report.

• The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global crowd analytics market.

• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global crowd analytics market trends.

• The quantitative analysis of the global crowd analytics market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2186

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Behavior Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

