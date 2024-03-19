Submit Release
Famine Imminent in Gaza. Take Action Now.

Our teams are responding to every major humanitarian emergency – from famine conditions in Gaza, climate crises in East Africa, violence in Haiti, drought in Afghanistan, the migration crisis in the Darién Gap, ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Sudan, and more.

We save lives and fight hunger by delivering rapid, effective assistance, but we depend on the compassion of our supporters in the face of such overwhelming need.

Your gift will help us reach more young children and their families who are struggling to survive – but we must act fast. Please join us today.

