GIS Training to Enhance Solomon Islands Protected Area Management

15 March 2024, Honiara Solomon Islands - Building a network of protected areas across Solomon Islands is empowered through training on field data collection this week. Members of the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Disaster Management and Meteorology have embarked on a comprehensive Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Kobo Toolbox Training initiative.



Facilitated by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) the training is supported by the IUCN-funded project, 'Ensuring Resilient Ecosystems and Representative Protected Areas in the Solomon Islands' (EREPA).

At its core, the EREPA project strives to establish a network of protected areas across Guadalcanal, Malaita, Renell-Bellona, and Temotu provinces. With SPREP's assistance, the project involves detailed analysis and mapping of the spatial component to foster healthy, productive, and restored landscapes within these regions.

“The training marks a significant step forward in enhancing our collective capabilities to address the complex challenges facing conservation and environmental stewardship,” said Mr Josef Hurutarau, the Acting Director of the Environment and Conservation Division (ECD) within the MECDM, Solomon Islands.

It follows on from two data workshops conducted in the Solomon Islands in March and August last year as part of the activities implemented by SPREP for the EREPA project. The workshops focused on data gathering from national stakeholders and validation of these spatial datasets to be used for analysis in determining the protected areas boundary for the four provinces studied.

The gap in data availability for key areas in the EREPA project from the two workshops highlighted the need for GIS capacity and awareness for the staff in the Environment and Conservation Division (ECD). The commitment to continuous learning and skill development for the Environment and Conservation Department (ECD) staff ensures that the organization remains at the forefront of sustainable environmental stewardship.

“This has led to the workshop now underway in Solomon Islands on GIS and Kobo Toolbox that will help strengthen the planning and management of the Solomon Islands' protected areas,” said Ms Vani Koroisamanunu, SPREP’s Environmental GIS Specialist.

SPREP helps build the capacity of the Pacific Islands to fulfill their commitments to multilateral environment agreements in many different ways, including through the strengthening of environmental management programmes in countries using emerging technology and tools such as GIS.

“Through this training we aim to build confidence in using geospatial tools for field data capture, spatial analysis, and the production of fundamental mapping products. Working together with all partners through this training demonstrates our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development in the Solomon Islands, ultimately advancing the nation's capacity to manage and preserve its natural heritage,” added Mr Hurutarau.

The participants also had the opportunity to explore the SPREP online portals, the Pacific Islands Protected Areas Portal (PIPAP), and the Pacific Environment Data Portal (PEDP) to familiarise themselves with the available spatial datasets in the region and how to access these data for GIS mapping. As the main part of the training is focused on spatial data and its management, the participants were exposed to different data collection methods at both national, regional, and global scales.

Through the integration of spatial data, GIS facilitates precise mapping and analysis of ecosystems and the ECD staff to access these datasets and conduct GIS analysis to map biodiversity hotspots, monitor habitat changes and biodiversity, track land use changes, assessment of climate change impact, and human impacts on habitats. These empower decision-makers within the ministry with actionable insights, facilitating the development of targeted conservation strategies and sustainable resource management practices. It also enhances collaboration among stakeholders by providing a common platform for data sharing and visualisation.

The EREPA project, financed under GEF6, is implemented by the IUCN Oceania Regional Office in collaboration with the Solomon Islands Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), and SPREP as executing agencies.

The Introduction to GIS and Basic Data Management Training is held in Honiara, Solomon Islands from 11 – 15 March 2024. Twenty participants are taking part in this which is coordinated in partnership with the Environment and Conservation Division of the MECDM.