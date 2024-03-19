Gender Equality: Its definition from the experts
Experts and activists on gender equality and gender violence discuss the highly debated definition of gender equality and what must be changed to achieve it.
Lasting solutions can only come through shifts in both political policy and moral/spiritual understanding”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, March 21, 2024—The Gender Equality Working Group of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world’s leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is gathering experts and activists on gender equality and gender-based violence to discuss the highly debated definition of Gender Equality, and what must be changed in order to achieve it.
— Tadia Rice, Founder of the Tahirih Association
A central focus of discussion at the free webinar will be to highlight why the question “What is Gender Equality?” must be asked, and to look into different expert perspectives on addressing the issue.
In a statement, Tadia Rice, one of the webinar’s speakers, said that lasting solutions can only come through shifts in both political policy and moral/spiritual understanding:
“This webinar will allow participants to visualize what gender equality can look like when societies, institutions, and cultures implement more equitable practices that uplift and improve conditions for women and girls, who make up nearly 50% of our global population,” Rice said. “What is fundamentally required is a shift in political will, the elimination of patriarchy in every aspect of the human condition, and the spiritual recognition that all humans are inherently equal to one another.”
Jimmie Briggs, who will also be speaking at the webinar, agreed that gender inequality must be addressed through partnerships from multiple areas of society:
“Justice and equality are intersectional,” Briggs said. “Any successful effort to build gender equality worldwide hinges on the success of bringing faith-based, racial justice, and economic equity-focused actors together in authentic partnership.”
Harish Sadani, another speaker, highlighted the important role of men and boys, who make up more than fifty percent of the population of the globe, in making gender equality a reality:
“Gender Inequality, including gender-based discrimination and violence on women and other gender minorities, is currently a critical social challenge,” Sadani said. “It's a serious human rights and public health issue calling for a concerted collective action by multiple stakeholders, including Men and Boys, who can interrogate the existing dominant model of Masculinity. The webinar is important in getting the perspectives and fresh insights of different stakeholders who are addressing the roots of gender inequality.”
Roshan Dalvi, the webinar’s final speaker, highlighted the power and potential that true gender equality could bring to the world:
“Women have gone far and are yet to go much further,” Dalvi said. “We must celebrate their triumphs and appreciate their trials.”
The virtual meeting will take place on March 21, 2024 at 12 PM EDT.
Register for the free webinar at https://bit.ly/gender-equality-2024
Speakers will include:
• Roshan Dalvi – Judge (retired) for the Bombay High Court and Author of “WOMAN: Her Trials and Triumphs: Socio-Legal Gender Perspectives”
• Jimmie Briggs – Co-founder of Man Up Campaign and Principal of the Skoll Foundation
• Tadia Rice – Founder of the Tahirih Association, Filmmaker, and Author
• Harish Sadani – Co-founder and Executive Director of Men Against Violence and Abuse (MAVA) India
• Audrey E. Kitagawa, J.D. – Founder/President of the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation and Chair of the IF20 Gender Equality Working Group
