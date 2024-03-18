RILY INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that B. Riley Financial, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the B. Riley Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) securities between February 28, 2022 and November 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until March 25, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the B. Riley class action lawsuit. The first-filed complaint, captioned Coan v. B. Riley Financial, Inc., No. 24-cv-00662 (C.D. Cal.), and a subsequently-filed complaint captioned The KL Kamholtz Joint Revocable Trust v. B. Riley Financial, Inc., No. 24-cv-02121 (C.D. Cal.), charge B. Riley and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the B. Riley class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-b-riley-financial-inc-class-action-lawsuit-rily.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the B. Riley class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than March 25, 2024.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: B. Riley is a financial services platform.

On February 29, 2024, B. Riley revealed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (“Annual Report”) as a “result[] from the dedication of time and resources expended by the Company related to the review by the Audit Committee of [B. Riley]’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of outside counsel, of [B. Riley]’s transactions with Brian Kahn.” The following trading day, the price of B. Riley’s shares fell by approximately 8%.

Then, on March 15, 2024, B. Riley further revealed that it “continues to work productively with its auditors in an effort to complete and file its Annual Report as soon as reasonably practicable.” The following trading day, the price of B. Riley’s shares fell.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired B. Riley securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the B. Riley class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the B. Riley class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the B. Riley class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the B. Riley class action lawsuit.

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

