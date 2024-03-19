CIALDINI INSTITUTE FOUNDING MEMBERS CO-AUTHOR INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAIN PROVEN RESULTS FROM CIALDINI CERTIFIED COACHES
Certified Ethical Influence Practitioners reveal how business owners and professionals can become more persuasive to increase their sales, revenues, and profits
You can read the greatest business book in the world. If you haven’t put its principles into action to achieve desired results, what have you accomplished?”WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Smith, MFA, co-author of the Amazon #1 international bestseller on sales techniques, Sales Genius #1, leads a group of ethical influence and persuasion experts from across the globe who will each author a chapter in this first of book a series. INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAIN PROVEN RESULTS FROM CIALDINI CERTIFIED COACHES, is a multi-author book that will reveal practical strategies of Dr. Robert B. Cialdini’s decades of evidence-based research.
There is no doubt that Dr. Cialdini’s groundbreaking book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion, which has sold in excess of 5,000,000 copies, has provided businesses with strategies that have been proven effective time and time again. These ethical and practical applications work for businesses that range in size from solopreneurs to Fortune 500 Companies, many of which are also clients of Dr. Cialdini and Founding Members of The Cialdini Institute.
Smith knows the effectiveness of Cialdini’s principles of influence first-hand. He was able to increase his top-tier financial advisory practice to #1 worldwide production rankings with The Equitable Life Assurance Society, Mutual of New York (MONY) and AXA Financial. This rise from the top 1% in worldwide production to a #1 overall ranking out of thousands of insurance agents and financial advisors was completed in less than six months of Smith’s reading of Influence and combining it with his proprietary Factual Storytelling methods.
Smith now heads up Smith Profits, A Robert J. Smith Productions Company, and is a Forbes Business Council Member writing monthly articles for that publication. When the opportunity arrived to become a Founding Member of The Cialdini Institute, he jumped at the chance. While Smith has been advising other financial advisory firms on how to improve their sales, marketing, client retention and referral generating methods for the past three decades, he now accepts clients and client companies in other industries as well.
Within a few months of his formal alignment with The Cialdini Institute, Smith who lives in metro Orlando, reached out to other Founding Members who are who are also business owners, consultants, and coaches from around the world for the purpose of collaborating on this book. Its purpose is to provide readers with practical and effective methods to leverage Dr. Cialdini’s teachings to optimize their businesses and their work in their professions.
Dr. Michael Goldberg is a successful cosmetic dentist in Manhattan who owns Practice Perfect Systems. Through his company, he advises other dentists on proven methods to improve their practices and provides them with the necessary systems to optimize them. Goldberg, known among his colleagues as “The Doctor’s Dentist”, is a pioneer in dental-medical collaboration and the “business of dentistry”. Realizing the deficit of management and business skills in healthcare, he began teaching business and management courses at Columbia University, in 1984. He was on faculty at Columbia University and Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center for 30 years.
Patrick van der Burght owns Complete Influence in Melbourne, Australia. Through Complete Influence, Patrick is able to provide businesses with audits to gauge the effectiveness of their influence and then provide them with proven methods to improve their influence and effectiveness. For 20+ years he has been teaching business owners and their staffs about the ethical use of Cialdini’s seven principles of influence. When he sees his clients grasp their simplicity and power of these principles, he knows that he has helped their business, secured their employment and enjoyment, and made the world a more ethical place for all of us to live in.
Alvaro F. Fabon, Jr. is a speaker, trainer and facilitator who provides executive coaching and leadership development in Manilla, the Capital of the Philippines. He is also a Local Government Operations Officer in the Department of the Interior. Fabon has recently conducted a workshop for the 2024 Knowledge Convergence of DILG NCR, where he guided participants to identify their core values and develop them for greater purpose. Fabon also works with church leaders and business owners to optimize their effectiveness.
Leopold Ajami is the designer behind leaders’ most powerful tool: their voice. He’s a Certified Public Speaking and Thought Leadership Coach. In 2019, he founded Novel Philosophy Academy to help ethical yet undervalued leaders design a voice that matches their worth. Ajami is located in Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Maria Maier, MBA emigrated from Volzhskiy, Russia to metropolitan Syracuse, New York. She is the CEO of Step Up & Thrive, a business consulting and coaching firm. Maria is also a board member of the Mohawk Valley Businesswomen’s Network.
John Doorbar was born in the UK, Graduate from Oxford University and is now located in Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. He is a Communication Skills Trainer, Business Consultant and Coach as well as an Inner Mind Golf and Rugby Coach.
James Rose is an Influence & Persuasion Trainer, Speaker and Coach located in the United Kingdom and is the founder of CX People. He is a psychology graduate, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) practitioner and TAP (Training Accreditation Programme) qualified trainer.
Martin John is a Negotiation, Ethical Influence & Procurement Trainer located in the Greater Bournemouth Area. He is also a LinkedIn Learning Instructor and has taught more than16,000 students.
Ellin Siddell has built effective teams, systems, processes, and solutions that have grown multi-billion dollar businesses for iconic companies such as Nestle, Microsoft, and Costco. She is dedicated to Maximizing Human Potential and Organizational Results and is located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida
Mark Brown runs Psybersafe, a United Kingdom company dedicated to the application of psychology and behaviour science for effective online employee training for cybersecurity, market abuse, compliance, and financial training. Brown graduated from The Thunderbird School of Global Management with a Master of International Management Finance degree.
Isto Felin is experienced business professional who has worked with top-rated management consulting firms such as Deloitte, Korkia (formerly Eera), and Trainers' House as well as in the IT service industry. Felin is located in metropolitan Helsinki, Finland.
Here is what others say about Dr. Cialdini and Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion:
“Robert Cialdini, PhD, has been the go-to psychology expert in marketing since his best-selling book Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion was first published in 1984.” — American Psychological Association
“’Influence’ is one of the best business books of all time." -Warren Buffett, CEO Berkshire Hathaway
“Anybody writing about persuasion and influence today stands on Cialdini’s shoulders.”— Daniel H. Pink
“Anyone who wants their abilities in communication or negotiation to be at their highest level has to read Robert Cialdini's book “Influence.” Your knowledge base is simply incomplete without it.” — Chris Voss
“I think it is extremely important to understand human behavior or behavior modification before you focus on technology…You can spend a lot of time jumping from one tool to another without developing any core skill. So, I would really encourage people to study books like Influence by Robert Cialdini…so you get a fundamental set of principles that you can apply online, offline, to different tools, to direct copy, to complex sales in big organizations. That is number one.” — Tim Ferriss
Smith is currently adding six more Ethical Influence Professionals who are all Founding Members of The Cialdini Institute to complete INFLUENCE IN ACTION: GAIN PROVEN RESULTS FROM CIALDINI CERTIFIED COACHES. The foreword for this book will be co-written by Robert B. Cialdini, Ph.D., and Cialdini Institute CEO Bast Wouters.
INFLUENCE IN ACTION is scheduled for its worldwide release in July and will be available on Amazon, Apple, Barnes & Noble and many more stores and locations.
