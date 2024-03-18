NEWS RELEASE
March 18, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 72 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 18, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed 72 bills today. He has signed 398 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 12 Tax Incentive Revisions
- HB 23 Division of Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council Sunset Extension
- HB 29 Sensitive Material Review Amendments
- HB 30 Road Rage Amendments
- HB 46 Veterans and Military Affairs Commission Amendments
- HB 95 Liability of Relative Amendments
- HB 105 Educator Expense Modifications
- HB 115 Cultural and Community Engagement Amendments
- HB 118 Prohibition of Production of Private Keys
- HB 134 Marriage Modifications
- HB 156 Burglary Amendments
- HB 158 Criminal Defamation Amendments
- HB 159 Bears Ears Visitor Center Advisory Committee Repeal Amendments
- HB 188 Modifications Relating to the Use of Land
- HB 209 Amendments to Civil and Criminal Actions
- HB 218 Restitution Revisions
- HB 223 Airport Weapon Possession Amendments
- HB 236 Sales and Use Tax Modifications
- HB 245 Utah National Guard Amendments
- HB 256 Military Compatible Land Use Amendments
- HB 280 Water Related Changes
- HB 289 Property Rights Ombudsman Amendments
- HB 293 Licensed School Psychological Practitioner Amendments
- HB 298 Homeless Services Amendments
- HB 302 Paleontological Landmark Amendments
- HB 316 Inmate Assignment Amendments
- HB 330 Unincorporated Areas Amendments
- HB 333 Fireworks Modifications
- HB 345 Driving Penalty Amendments
- HB 376 Jail Photo Amendments
- HB 378 First Responder Mental Health Services Amendments
- HB 380 Attorney General Amendments
- HB 382 Wildlife Amendments
- HB 394 Homeless Services Funding Amendments
- HB 407 Eminent Domain Modifications
- HB 408 Ride-Share Amendments
- HB 411 Local Government Entity Drug-Free Workplace Policies Amendments
- HB 423 Residential Valuation Appeal Procedures Amendments
- HB 517 Half-Day Kindergarten Amendments
- SB 15 Concealed Firearm Review Board Amendments
- SB 17 Safe Drinking Water Act Sunset Extension
- SB 19 Utah Communications Authority Modifications
- SB 20 Agriculture and Wildlife Damage Prevention Board Amendments
- SB 28 Scenic Byway Program Amendments
- SB 36 Heber Valley Historic Railroad Authority Sunset Amendments
- SB 40 State Rehabilitation Advisory Council Amendments
- SB 41 Women in the Economy Subcommittee Amendments
- SB 56 Home School Amendments
- SB 64 Effective Teachers in High Poverty Schools Incentive Program Amendments
- SB 79 Estate Planning Recodification
- SB 90 Technical Code Amendments
- SB 95 Domestic Relations Recodification
- SB 108 Veteran Access to State Parks
- SB 126 Gestational Agreement Requirements
- SB 144 Public Art Funding Amendments
- SB 145 Utility Easements Amendments
- SB 154 Independent Entities Amendments
- SB 158 Youth Service Organizations
- SB 159 Public School Discipline and Conduct Plans Amendments
- SB 164 Family Outreach Amendments
- SB 173 Market Informed Compensation for Teachers
- SB 185 Residential Building Inspection Amendments
- SB 186 State Commemorative Period Amendments
- SB 192 Higher Education Amendments
- SB 206 Young Adult Service Fellowship
- SB 237 Towing Modifications
- SB 247 Revisor’s Technical Corrections to Utah Code
- SB 259 Requirements for Districts Providing Services
- SB 265 Self-service Storage Amendments
- SB 270 Utah Lake and Great Salt Lake Study Amendments
- SB 276 Sunset and Repeal Date Code Corrections
- SCR 2 Concurrent Resolution Honoring the 100th Year Anniversary of the Utah Association of Counties
