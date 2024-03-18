Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,588 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: Cease and Desist Ordered for Sigue Corporation

Posted on Mar 18, 2024 in DFI, News Releases


DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

DIVISION OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

 NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

 IRIS IKEDA
BANKING COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 17, 2024

Cease and Desist Ordered for Sigue Corporation

 

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions (“DFI”) issued a cease-and-desist order (“Order”) to Sigue Corporation (“Sigue” or “Company”), on March 15, 2024. Sigue Corp. is a licensed money transmitter operating in Hawai‘i. Sigue had been licensed to engage in the business of money transmission in Hawai‘i since June 18, 2009.

On or about February 27, 2024, DFI was notified that the Company sought to surrender its license in the state. DFI conducted a review of the licensee’s surrender request and found sufficient cause to believe the Company does not meet the statutory provisions related to financial condition. The Order notifies the Company that it must stop engaging in the business of money transmission in Hawai‘i.

In 2023, the company conducted approximately 16,000 money transmission transactions in Hawai‘i, totaling more than $9 million. Consumers experiencing issues with services provided by Sigue Corporation through its online and mobile application or through its authorized delegate Saigon Services, Inc., or those with complaints should contact DFI immediately at 808-586-2820 or [email protected].

Affected consumers may also visit DFI in person at 335 Merchant Street, Room 221, Honolulu, HI, 96813.

A copy of the Order is available at this link.

# # #

Media Contact:
William Nhieu
Communications Officer
Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs
[email protected]
Office: 808-586-7582

You just read:

RELEASE: Cease and Desist Ordered for Sigue Corporation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more