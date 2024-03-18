Shawn Phillips Training Offers Holistic Approach to Fitness and Nutrition

Shawn Phillips Training addressing hormone imbalances boosting energ nutrition coaching service Personal trainer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shawn Phillips Training, a Los Angeles-based fitness and nutrition coaching service, announces its unique holistic program that goes beyond simple workouts to address overall health and well-being.

Shawn Phillips, a certified personal trainer and nutrition coach, understands that lasting fitness success requires a multifaceted approach. His programs focus on fat loss, boosting energy, addressing hormone imbalances, and providing a foundation of nutritional education.

“My goal isn’t just to help clients look better temporarily," says Phillips. "I want them to understand how their bodies work and how to make sustainable lifestyle changes for long-term health and happiness.”

Shawn Phillips Training offers a range of services tailored to fit individual needs, including:

# In-Home Personal Training: For clients in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and surrounding areas.

# Online Nutrition Coaching and Fitness Phone Consultations: Ideal for those with busy schedules or outside of the in-home service area.

# Nutrition Counseling and Lab Testing: To identify underlying health issues and create customized nutrition plans.

Shawn Phillips has earned a reputation as one of the best celebrity personal trainers in the Los Angeles area. With his holistic approach, he aims to help everyone achieve their fitness goals and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About Shawn Phillips Training

Shawn Phillips Training is a Los Angeles-based personal training and nutrition coaching business that prioritizes long-term health. Founder Shawn Phillips uses his expertise to create personalized programs that empower clients to make lasting changes.

Contact:

Shawn Phillips

Shawn Phillips Training

(310) 720-8125

holisticbodytrainer@gmail.com

https://shawnphillipstraining.com