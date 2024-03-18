QDOSE® Platform Partnership for Personalized Dosimetry in Radiopharmaceutical Therapy

MELBOURNE, Australia and DRESDEN, Germany, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that it has entered into an agreement to commercially partner the QDOSE® dosimetry software platform with ABX-CRO Advanced Pharmaceutical Services Forschungsgesellschaft mbH (ABX-CRO), a full-service contract research organization (CRO) based in Dresden, and its development partner, Stockholm-based Quantinm AB.



QDOSE® is a validated, versatile software platform that enables reliable estimation of patient-specific dosimetry for both therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix intends to integrate the QDOSE® platform into its therapeutic radiopharmaceutical programs and clinical collaborations to enable the development of personalized treatment regimens. Personalized radiopharmaceutical therapy administration based on individual patient dosimetry has the potential to improve clinical outcomes by optimizing treatment response while reducing effects on normal healthy organs and optimizing the use of isotope supply chains.

QDOSE® supports dosimetry calculations using planar imaging, tomographic imaging, single/multi time point imaging and hybrid combinations. QDOSE® incorporates additional tools for attenuation and background correction. The QDOSE® platform will be integrated with Telix’s artificial intelligence (AI) products as an accessible tool for clinicians and third-party commercial drug developers. QDOSE® has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is Conformité Européenne (CE) marked for clinical use within the European Union (EU).

Dr Christian Behrenbruch, Managing Director and Group CEO of Telix said, “In nuclear medicine, dosimetry analysis is used to calculate the absorbed dose of radiation received by different parts of the body. Rapid, reliable and personalized dosimetry is becoming an increasingly important future direction of cancer care and regulatory authorities now expect to see dosimetry analysis. QDOSE® has an excellent performance track record and we are committed to positioning QDOSE® as a new industry standard in dosimetry analysis.”

The arms’ length up-front transaction consideration is non-material. Telix will pay undisclosed product royalties and fees on product sales.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical devices. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, announcements made to the ASX, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest.

Telix’s lead imaging product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide injection (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11 and marketed under the brand name Illuccix®), has been approved by the FDA,1 by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),2 and by Health Canada.3 Telix’s miniaturized surgical gamma probe, SENSEI®, for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, has attained a marketing authorization in the U.S., having been registered with the FDA and has attained a CE Mark for use in the European Economic Area for the intra-operative detection of sentinel lymph nodes. With the exception of Illuccix® and SENSEI® as noted above, no Telix product has received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction.

