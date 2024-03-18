Coherent Executives to Speak at the Optica Executive Forum During OFC 2024

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a pioneer in photonic solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming Optica Executive Forum at OFC 2024, being held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront on March 25 in conjunction with the OFC conference.

Renowned for its history of assembling panels of industry executives and technological innovators, the Optica Executive Forum will feature Coherent Chair and CEO, Dr. Vincent D. (“Chuck”) Mattera, Jr., on the CEO Panel. The event will focus on how the panelists have navigated their organizations through changes, challenges, and opportunities.

Additionally, Coherent Chief Marketing Officer, Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, will moderate a topical discussion on “Photonic Manufacturing and Enabling Technologies.” Joining the topical panel is Coherent Chief Strategy Officer and President of the Materials Segment, Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa. They will discuss the latest in enabling optical components with a focus on lasers. The panel will also address photonic manufacturing technologies, including feasibility and scalability of silicon photonics in foundries.

The Optica Executive Forum offers a unique opportunity for leaders and innovators to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the photonics industry. Coherent is excited to contribute to this vital conversation.

For more information on the session and to register for the event, please visit Optica Executive Forum at OFC 2024.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Amy Wilson

Manager, Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84b7391c-a225-4e82-a19c-dc72d758a96c.