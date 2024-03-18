Submit Release
Churchill Announces Board Change

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) announces that it has accepted the resignation of non-executive director Ms. Jessie Liu-Ernsting from the Company’s Board of Directors effective today. The Board thanks Ms. Liu-Ernsting for her dedication to the Company and wishes her well in her future endeavours as she pursues other opportunities.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on high grade, magmatic nickel sulphides in Canada, principally at its prospective Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board and its advisors have decades of combined management experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Taylor Brook and Florence Lake projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise. The province was recently ranked 4th in the world for investment attractiveness by the Fraser Institute in its 2022 annual survey of mining and exploration companies.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.
Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer
Tel.   +1 416.365.0930 (o)
    +1 647.988.0930 (m)
Email    psobie@churchillresources.com 
     
Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant
Tel.    +1 416.721.4732 (m)
Email   arowlands@churchillresources.com 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


