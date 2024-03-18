Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,865 in the last 365 days.

Vibrant Cultural Showcase: Native Spirit's Enchanting Dance Spectacle

Two Native American men in full regalia dance in the desert

Native Spirit performs the Men's Fancy Dance

Two Native American men in full regalia dance on a stage

Brian Hammill, Native Spirit founder, performs a Hoop Dance

A adolescent Native American boy poses in formation while hoop in full regalia dancing outside in the desert

Nedallas Hammill Hoop Dances in the desert

The Hoop Dance is an artform with special meaning in the Indigenous community. It represents the circle of life with no beginning or end.

To share my culture is cool. I enjoy hoop dancing ... To share the art is not only good for the educational aspect, but it’s also something I would like to do for the rest of my life.”
— Nedallas Hammill
MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native Spirit Productions, in partnership with the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison, is thrilled to announce an exclusive performance at the Wisconsin Masonic Center from April 5th to April 7th, 2024. This cultural spectacle, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds, guarantees an unforgettable exploration of Native American heritage through narratives, melodies, and dynamic hoop dancing.

Key Event Details:

Dates: April 5-7, 2024
Showtimes: April 5 at 7pm, April 6 at 2pm & 7pm, April 7 at 2pm
Location: Wisconsin Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703
Ticket Booking: Reserve your seats here

Experience the Marvels:
Immerse yourself in the enchanting realm of Native American customs and rituals! Established by Brian Hammill in 1997, Native Spirit will present an array of traditional dances, authentic music, and spirited performances. The event concludes with an exclusive opportunity to meet the performers, gaining insights into the vibrant customs and narratives of indigenous societies.

Hoop dancing, an ancient Native American art form, takes the spotlight with the presence of world champion artist, Nedallas Hammill. Utilizing multiple hoops, Hammill's captivating movements serve as conduits for passing down ancestral stories and teachings. Witness the remarkable talent and expertise of Native American hoop dancers on this extraordinary cultural expedition.

Reserve Your Spot:
Save the date for a night filled with excitement, elegance, and artistry. Tickets are now available at https://bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. Don't miss this exceptional chance to delve into the richness of Native American culture while contributing to the preservation of these treasured traditions.

Contact Information:
For further details, please reach out to the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison at 608-215-4921 or visit https://bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. Join us in honoring and celebrating the diverse culture and heritage of Native Americans through the artistry of hoop dancing. We look forward to welcoming you to this unforgettable event!

Abigail Lofte
Valley of Madison
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Native Spirit Dancers, AGT

You just read:

Vibrant Cultural Showcase: Native Spirit's Enchanting Dance Spectacle

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more