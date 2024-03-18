Arvinas Appoints Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

- Awards Dr. Berkowitz an Inducement Grant in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) -

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced the appointment of Noah Berkowitz, M.D., Ph.D., to the role of Chief Medical Officer and a member of the Executive Committee reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer John Houston, Ph.D. Effective today, Dr. Berkowitz will lead the ongoing clinical development of Arvinas’ PROTAC® protein degrader programs in oncology and neuroscience.



“We are thrilled to have Dr. Berkowitz join Arvinas as we continue advancing multiple programs with the goal of improving the lives of patients with serious diseases,” said John Houston, Ph.D., Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Arvinas. “Noah’s vision, expertise, and proven track record in designing and launching successful clinical programs across all stages of clinical development complement our rapidly advancing portfolio of novel PROTAC protein degraders. His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we approach our first Phase 3 data readout and continue progressing multiple ongoing and planned clinical-stage programs.”

Dr. Berkowitz has more than 20 years of experience in advancing programs through early and late stages of development, with proven ability in leading clinical development, regulatory, and medical affairs. He has led multidisciplinary teams and has extensive knowledge of clinical trial design and execution. Dr. Berkowitz joins Arvinas from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), where he was Senior Vice President, Development Unit Head, Hematology. While at BMS, Dr. Berkowitz’s teams achieved initial or subsequent global indications for Abecma®, Breyanzi®, Reblozyl®, Onureg®, and Inrebic®, managed development life cycles for Revlimid®, Pomalyst®, and Sprycel®, and initiated and/or designed registration trials for iberdomide, mezigdomide, and alnuctamab. Prior to BMS, Dr. Berkowitz held roles of increasing responsibility in the areas of oncology, rare diseases, and hematology at Novartis, most recently as Vice President and Clinical Development Head for Hematology. Dr. Berkowitz earned his M.D. and Ph.D. from Columbia University and trained in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute.

“Arvinas is the leader in targeted protein degradation and is on the cusp of its first pivotal data, an important step in potentially bringing an innovative therapeutic approach to patients with serious diseases,” said Dr. Berkowitz. “Arvinas’ progress over the last several years is impressive and I look forward to working with my colleagues, including the strong leadership team at Arvinas, as we prepare for many important upcoming clinical milestones ahead.”

The Company also announced that Ron Peck, M.D., who was Chief Medical Officer since joining Arvinas in mid-2019, will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

“In less than five years, Ron built robust clinical development and medical affairs organizations, enabling the planning and initiation of multiple clinical trials across our oncology and neuroscience portfolios,” continued Dr. Houston. “Under Ron’s leadership and in partnership with Pfizer, vepdegestrant has advanced from the start of Phase 1 to multiple ongoing and planned Phase 3 studies in advanced breast cancer. Ron’s teams also progressed our androgen receptor programs, with ARV-766 moving towards Phase 3 initiation, and initiated human dosing of ARV-102, our neuroscience program targeting LRRK2,” said Dr. Houston. “We thank Ron for his tremendous efforts and take confidence in knowing that Dr. Berkowitz is inheriting a high-performing organization.”

In connection with the commencement of Dr. Berkowitz’s employment, Arvinas granted Dr. Berkowitz an option to purchase 93,879 shares of common stock and a restricted stock unit award with respect to 63,452 shares of common stock on March 18, 2024, as an inducement material to entering into employment with Arvinas. The option and restricted stock units were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and not pursuant to Arvinas’ stock incentive plan.

The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price of $42.60 per share, which is equal to the closing price per share of Arvinas’ common stock on the grant date. The option vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares underlying the option vesting on the one-year anniversary of the date of grant and 1/48th of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter, and the restricted stock unit award vests in four equal installments on each one-year anniversary of Dr. Berkowitz’s employment start date until the fourth anniversary of Dr. Berkowitz’s start date, subject to his continued service with Arvinas through the applicable vesting dates.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has four investigational clinical-stage programs: vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer; ARV-766 and bavdegalutamide for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-102 for the treatment of patients with neurodegenerative disorders. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

