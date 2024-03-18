Province strengthens drought preparedness

CANADA, March 18 - Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness –

“Across B.C., farmers and ranchers are experiencing the real challenges and impacts of climate change. By helping our agricultural producers access the tools they need to be more resilient to climate change, we’re building a safer and more resilient future for everyone in our province.”

Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship –

“We are planning for another challenging drought season as we continue to monitor conditions in all parts of the province. This is a significant investment that will help ensure our agricultural producers have access to water when it is needed most, to keep our food production systems sustainable and resilient to climate events.”

Werner Stump, rancher, and vice-president, BC Cattlemen’s Association –

“A healthy ecosystem is hard to maintain without a dependable supply of water. Nature does not always give us enough water when we need it, so we must manage it through storage to create a secure food supply especially in times of drought. This investment goes beyond a benefit to agriculture as the same infrastructure will also reduce the risk of flooding, a benefit to all British Columbians.”

Casey Pruim, dairy farmer, and chair, BC Dairy Association –

“In order to grow healthy crops to feed our cattle, and in turn provide nutritious, local dairy products for communities around our province, dairy farmers need predictable and reliable access to water. On behalf of our members, we are grateful for the investment the B.C. government is making in water infrastructure and storage to increase availability for farmers.”

Jennifer Woike, president, BC Agriculture Council –

“On behalf of the agriculture sector, we are genuinely encouraged by this investment because it demonstrates that producers’ voices are being heard. Without water, farmers and ranchers cannot provide a reliable supply of agricultural products to British Columbians and this is a step in the right direction to begin necessary conversations around a long-term vision that supports preserving farmers’ access to this critical resource.”

Jack DeWit, chair, board of directors, Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC (IAF) –

“We’ve seen high demand from producers for water infrastructure funding to support agriculture across British Columbia. We are very pleased to continue the successful delivery of the Agriculture Water Infrastructure Program to better prepare our sector for future drought and ongoing climactic weather events.”

Bob Hrasko, chair, Water Supply Association of BC –

“The Water Supply Association of BC is very pleased to see the Province continue with the program for water infrastructure. The projects in the southern Interior that were awarded funds in 2023 will form the foundation for an increased irrigated agricultural land base. The significant increase in funding for 2024 is a positive step and we look forward to seeing continued success with this program.”