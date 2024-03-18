Attention Fair Isaac Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fair Isaac Corporation ("FICO" or the "Company") (NYSE:FICO) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Fair Isaac stock. Fair Isaac investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.



On March 12, 2024, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley submitted a communication to the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, pressing for an investigation into what he perceives as "potentially anticompetitive practices" by FICO. In his correspondence, Senator Hawley articulated concerns that FICO might be exploiting its dominant position in the credit scoring sector to elevate expenses for mortgage lenders—a burden he believes will ultimately be transferred to consumers. He alleged that FICO is engaging in an "apparent abuse of this market power" by significantly increasing its prices.

The release of Senator Hawley's letter led to a notable decline in FICO's stock value. Specifically, the stock dropped by $82.77 per share, which is a 6.23% decrease, ending at $1,245.82 per share on March 13, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising