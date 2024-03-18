The Metals Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Monday, March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) (“TMC” or “the Company”), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, March 25, 2024, to provide an update on fourth quarter and full year financial results, and recent corporate developments.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, March 25, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the ‘Investors’ tab of the Company’s website under ‘Investors’ > ‘Media’ > ‘ Events and Presentations ’, approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company

The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic

nodules, on a dual mission: (1) supply metals for the global energy transition with the least

possible negative impacts on planet and people and (2) trace, recover and recycle the metals

we supply to help create a metal commons that can be used in perpetuity. The Company through its subsidiaries holds exploration and commercial rights to three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean regulated by the International Seabed Authority and sponsored by the governments of Nauru, Kiribati and the Kingdom of Tonga.

More information is available at www.metals.co .

