International Cobalt Announces $5.3M Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Cobalt Corp. (“International Cobalt” or the “Company”) advises that it has entered into a settlement agreement dated February 28, 2024, with Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (“Tantalex”) to settle an amount of CDN$5,324,275.30 owed to the Company (the “Settlement Agreement”). The Settlement Agreement stems from multiple unsecured convertible debentures in principal amounts of USD$2,100,000 and CDN$800,000 entered into between the parties in 2018 and in 2020 bearing an interest rate of 4% that became due in November of 2022 (the “Debt”).



Under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, the Debt was settled with an aggregate 106,485,506 common shares in the capital of Tantalex (the “Tantalex Shares”) issued at a price of CDN$0.05 per Tantalex Share and 50,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Tantalex Warrants”). Each Tantalex Warrant is exercisable by the Company to acquire 50,000,000 Tantalex Shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of thirty (30) months from issuance (the “Debt Settlement”).

As a result of the Debt Settlement, the Company became an insider of Tantalex. Prior to the transaction, the Company did not own any securities of Tantalex. After giving effect to the transaction, the Company owns, directly and indirectly, 106,485,506 Tantalex Shares, representing approximately 14.74% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tantalex based on 718,645,821 issued and outstanding common shares of Tantalex and 20.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Tantalex on a partially diluted basis, based on 768,645,821 issued and outstanding common shares of Tantalex.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, persons who wish to obtain a copy of the early warning reports filed by the Company in connection with this transaction herein may obtain a copy of such reports from www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting the person named below.

