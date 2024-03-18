Submit Release
You’re Invited to Attend the NICE Conference Local Stakeholders’ Engagement Event!

2024 NICE Stakeholder Event Banner

Credit: Florida International University

NICE, Florida International University, and New America, in partnership with AT&T, Business Roundtable, and Tech Titans, invite you to join us for the NICE Conference Local Stakeholders’ Engagement Event.

Ahead of the 15th Annual NICE Conference & Expo, to be held in Dallas this June, the Local Stakeholders’ Engagement Event will bring together thought leaders from across the nation, with a spotlight on local and regional programs and initiatives from across the state of Texas, to highlight best practices in cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. The event will explore the future impacts of emerging technologies on the cybersecurity workforce community.

Date, Time, and Location:

Monday, March 25, 2024
3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. CT
AT&T’s Discovery District, Dallas, Texas
Livestream available

Tentative Agenda:

The Future of the Cybersecurity Workforce Panel Discussion
3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

  • Barbara Theulen, AT&T and Chair of TechTitans Cybersecurity Forum
  • Rod Wetterskog, Assistant Dean of Corporate Relations, UT Dallas
  • Michele Robinson, Executive Director of National Cybersecurity Training and Education Center (NCyTE)
  • Mike Morris, Associate Dean and Senior Director, Cybersecurity Program, Western Governors University

Networking Reception
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT

*Agenda is subject to change.

To secure your spot (in person or for the live stream), registration is required. Space is limited!

Register Now!

This event is supported by NICE, a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB23H004.

