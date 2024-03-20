Payroll Integrations Named Best E-commerce Solution at 2024 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

Benefits Automation Company Honored for the Second Year in a Row as an ADP Marketplace Partner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll Integrations, the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation, today announced that it has been named the 2024 Best E-commerce Solution by ADP Marketplace.

The award recognizes Payroll Integrations’ achievements on ADP Marketplace, the largest digital storefront for HR solutions. Payroll Integrations automates the employee benefit process and integrates with ADP to enable employers using the combined solution to better support financial wellness in the workplace.

Payroll Integrations automates the traditionally manual process of tracking payroll, employee census and benefit changes each pay period. The company transforms this data from payroll systems and benefit providers into a ready-to-use format for employers. This helps simplify and error-proof the employee benefit process, and can save employers over 100 hours in administrative work per year.

Currently working with over 5,000 companies to connect payroll systems with retirement and other benefit plans for over a million employees, Payroll Integrations introduces communication between benefits providers and large enterprise organizations where none existed previously. Unlike other solutions, the company’s technology is built specifically for the benefits space, allowing it to understand and address niche yet critical problems in the industry.

“This award is a testament of our ability to ease the administrative burden that HR professionals face with employee benefits–especially as they look to introduce new offerings and expand benefit options,” said Doug Sabella, CEO of Payroll Integrations. “We’re not only making it easier for employers to manage employees’ benefits with our technology but we’re empowering them to help improve their employees’ financial well-being.”

This is the second ADP Marketplace Partner Award that Payroll Integrations has earned as an ADP Marketplace Partner. The company won the “Rising Star” award, given to the best new application in the ADP Marketplace, in 2023.

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 5,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.



