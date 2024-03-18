Department of the Attorney General Announces April 17 Release Date for Maui Wildfire Phase One Report

HONOLULU, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney General Anne Lopez confirms the Phase One report on the independent investigation into the Maui wildfires will be released on April 17, 2024.

The Phase One report analyzes how the fire incident unfolded, based on science, during the first 24 to 72 hours of the fire and its aftermath, and includes a comprehensive timeline of events. The Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, is widely recognized as the premier fire safety science organization in the world and was selected to provide its scientific analysis of the fire event and recommendations for the future.

The FSRI research team encountered unexpected delays when gathering the critical facts for review, which had a direct impact on the rescheduled Phase One report release date.

In November 2023, the Department of the Attorney General served three subpoenas upon the Maui Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui Department of Public Works and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply seeking documents relevant to the investigation.

The County of Maui stated that subpoenas would be required for all further information, including documents and interviews with county personnel. As a result, the Department has needed to serve upon County of Maui agencies and officials, eight additional subpoenas for documents and 53 additional subpoenas for interviews, to date.

“Our team appreciates the willingness of community members, firefighters, police officers and other emergency workers to share information and their experiences as the wildfires started and began to spread,” said Steve Kerber, PhD, PE, vice president and executive director of FSRI. “Being able to review all of the data, which is extensive, has a tremendous impact on the comprehensive analysis of the fire incident and our recommendations to make Hawaiʻi a safer place to live, work and play.” The Phase One report will contain a detailed timeline of what occurred while the analysis will be included in Phase Two.

“We understand the people of Hawaiʻi need to know what happened. We all want fast answers, but it is critical that this investigation be thorough and accurate. An analysis of this magnitude cannot be rushed, and we must allow for the time needed to make sure this investigation, based on science, is done correctly. I am confident that the Phase One report will provide some answers to the questions surrounding the tragic wildfire incident,” said Attorney General Lopez. “The scope of this investigation is unprecedented and will help us work together to create a safer Hawaiʻi.”

FSRI has been working with the impacted communities since August 2023. The purpose of its independent analysis is to find facts and develop new policies and procedures to save lives and property in the future so Hawaiʻi will be a safer place to live for generations to come.

About the Attorney General

The Attorney General is the chief legal officer and chief law enforcement officer of the state of Hawaiʻi. The Attorney General is appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate. The Attorney General is by statute authorized to independently proceed with investigations and works to deliver on its mission of providing excellent legal and public services in a timely manner.

About Fire Safety Research Institute

The Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI) strives to advance fire safety knowledge and strategies in order to create safer environments. As part of UL Research Institutes, the nonprofit safety science organization within the UL enterprise, FSRI uses advanced fire science, rigorous research, extensive outreach, and education in collaboration with an international network of partners to impart stakeholders with knowledge, tools, and resources that enable them to make better, more fire safe decisions, ultimately saving lives and property. To learn more, visit fsri.org. Follow FSRI on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

