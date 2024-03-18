Vietnamese, Chinese parties' strategic advisory bodies on external relations enhance cooperation

VIETNAM, March 18 - BEIJING – Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, held talks with Liu Jianchao, Secretary of the Communist Party of Chia (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, in Jilin province on Monday.

The talks formed part of the CPV delegation’s visit to China at the invitation of the CPC Central Committee.

The two sides informed each other about the situation of each Party and country while looking back on the important strides in the Việt Nam - China relations since the historic visits by CPV General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng to China in late 2022 and by CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to Việt Nam in late 2023.

They discussed orientations for realising the common perceptions reached by the senior leaders, continuing to intensify and elevate the countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, building the Việt Nam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and making efforts for the sake of the two peoples' happiness as well as peace and progress of the humankind.

The officials agreed to maintain frequent high-level exchanges and meetings, further promote the effectiveness of Party-to-Party relations to set strategic orientations for the countries’ ties, and step up exchanges and cooperation between the two Governments, parliaments, and fatherland front organisations. They agreed to strengthen ties in defence - security and between the two countries’ localities, foster people-to-people interaction, and increase communications about the traditional friendship between the two Parties, countries, and peoples.

As the two strategic advisory bodies in terms of external relations of the two Parties, the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department will boost coordination to help promote their Parties’ strategic orientations for continuing to develop the Việt Nam - China relations in a healthy, stable, and sustainable manner, they noted.

Trung affirmed that in its foreign policy of independence and self-reliance, Việt Nam views the development of relations with China as the top priority and a strategic choice.

Noting China’s consideration of Việt Nam as a priority orientation in its neighbourhood foreign policy, Liu stated developing the cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam is a strategic choice of his country, which supports Việt Nam to maintain its strategic self-reliance and play a greater role in the region and the world.

With regard to sea-related issues, Trung asked the two sides to consolidate the common perception on the importance of maintaining peace and stability at sea, coordinating to satisfactorily resolve sea-related issues in line with the high-level common perceptions, and settling differences by peaceful means and in conformity with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides need to bring into play the negotiation mechanisms on sea-related issues, seriously and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and promote the building of a substantive and efficient code of conduct in the waters (COC) that matches international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, he added.

During his stay in Jilin, Trung is set to meet with Jing Junhai, Secretary of the provincial CPC Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Congress, to discuss ways to bolster economic, trade, investment, cultural, and tourism ties between Jilin and Vietnamese localities. He will also visit some local economic and cultural establishments. – VNS