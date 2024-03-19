NEW LIVING EXPO CONTINUES TO TAKE CHANCES

The New Living Expo is a Northern California Institution with a 30+ years of history. John Gray is among the many top authors appearing at New Living Expo, which this year features over 100 speakers. The Grammy-nominated sound healing expert Stephen Halperin is among the many regular presenters who appear at New Living Expo every year.

The Bay Area’s Signature Mindful Living Event Set for April 19-21 in San Rafael, CA

The event is guaranteed to expand your wisdom of life. There is a special community spirit and a genuine commitment to personal growth as well as improving relationships and the world around us.” — John Gray, Author of "Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus"

SAN RAFAEL, CA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Living Expo s Northern California's premier event for natural health, mindfulness and conscious living, and returns to Marin Center April 19-21 for a second consecutive year after eight years in San Mateo, and almost three decades at the Concourse Exhibition Center in San Francisco (for the first 15 years as Whole Life Expo starting in 1987).

“We’ve been working for years to move beyond the early ‘new age’ phase in the 80s to the era of ‘conscious living’ we’re now in,” says event founder and longtime producer Ken Kaufman of Novato, California. “What began as a California-based movement of personal spiritual exploration has grown into a heightened commitment to community and sustainable values.”

The event has always featured a large and diverse exhibit floor featuring everything from a virtual yoga studio offering the latest Qigong techniques, a Body Work Pavilion offering almost every available type of massage and body therapy available today, a large onsite Bookstore showcasing the large number of authors who speak at the event each year, and an outdoor Natural Food Pavilion featuring dining and sampling.

One of this year’s authors and a very frequent participant in past events is relationship expert John Gray, well known for the bestseller Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus.

“I have attended and given talks at New Living Expo for years,” says Gray. “It is fun, stimulating, and guaranteed to expand your experience and wisdom of life. I always learn something new and helpful. There is a special community spirit about the events and a genuine commitment to personal growth as well as improving relationships and the world around us.”

For many the event has always been more of a conference than an Expo, and in years past has featured a wide variety of independent-minded social and political leaders, holistic health practitioners and intergrated medicine researchers, and a variety of celebrities including Dr. Timothy Leary, Ram Dass, Deepak Chopra, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Jack LaLane, Actress/Activist Lindsay Wagner, Actress/Activist Daryl Hannah, Author/Activist Marianne Williamson, syndicated TV & radio host Amy Goodman, Dr. Joyce Brothers, Actor/Activist Mike Farrell, former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich and many others.

“We have always invited people who in one way or another have gone out on a limb for an idea that helped move or shape social movements or society as a whole,” says Kaufman. “We always have an eye on where things are going, and how to not only improve the present but shape the future.”

Grammy-nominated recording artist, author and sound healing expert Steven Halpern is another longtime participant who is speaking and performing this year. “I’ve presented lectures and workshops at most every expo since they began,” he says. “These events do more than just share breakthroughs in healing and well-being for ourselves. We gain a broader perspective on our society, and how to create a more harmonious world for all of us. For me, every weekend expo is like a pop-up holistic university. Attendees get to see and meet each other in a way that doesn’t happen at a concert or other media event. Every year, the audience gets more and more racially and socio-economically diverse, which I can attest to both in my own presentations and as I walk the exhibit floor and lecture halls. The ripples in the field extend far beyond the event, and I look forward to the expo every year.”

One special feature this year is the Outdoor Music Stage, and the bookstore is booked solid with author signings all weekend. The event also features 120+ special exhibits and many other activities. For more information on the event schedule and tickets, go to www.newlivingexpo.com, or call 415-382-8300.