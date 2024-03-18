More arts funding to promote prevention of gender-based violence

CANADA, March 18 - Established and emerging Island artists can now access funding to help raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) its impacts, and prevention.

To support the continued growth of the arts community, this funding will help with the creation and dissemination of artistic projects.

“Art has the ability to unite, connect, inspire, provoke critical thinking and propel us to act. The projects we will fund will serve as a powerful tool to address important, societal issues such as GBV prevention. We are thrilled to collaborate with the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat on this new funding opportunity to support artistic and cultural projects that address GBV and its prevention.” - Economic Development, Innovation and Trade Minister Gilles Arsenault

The funding for this initiative is $100,000, with up to $25,000 prioritized for Indigenous artists or works that focus on violence prevention in Indigenous communities or missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people (2SMMIWG).

"The PEI Arts Grant for Gender-Based Violence Prevention is a vital initiative, empowering artists to address societal challenges while amplifying their voices. We hope it sparks dialogue, inspires action, and contributes to building a safer, more inclusive society for all,” said the Minister of Education and Early Years and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson.

Applications can be submitted online until 3:59 p.m. on April 16, 2024.

Media contact:

Brooke Miller

Department of Economic Development, Innovation, and Trade

bmmiller@gov.pe.ca