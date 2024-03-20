Centre Technologies Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Tech Elite 250 List
Centre Technologies has been recognized by The Channel Co.'s 2024 CRN Tech 250 list. This award follows their previous selection for CRN's MSP 500 in February.
We are dedicated to staying relevant and pursuing awards like these every year. It's an honor to be considered one of the top MSPs in Texas and Oklahoma with a mindset for future-ready success!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centre Technologies has been featured on multiple CRN lists, including Solution Provider and Managed Service Provider. 2024 marks its second time being listed on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list.
This recognition singles out Centre Technologies for their partnerships, services, and solution offerings that are innovative, future-ready, and ground breaking in the tech industry. Centre focuses on businesses in the greater Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin areas with the goal to offer enterprise experiences and personalized service with a local touch. Centre Technologies' operational efficiency not only guarantees exceptional managed services but also fosters continuous growth, enabling them to provide quality solutions to their customers.
"We are dedicated to staying relevant and pursuing awards like these every year. It's an honor to be considered one of the top MSPs in Texas and Oklahoma with a mindset for future-ready success," says Todd Smith, CTO at Centre Technologies.
CRN’s 2024 Tech Elite 250 List is comprised of solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have the highest level and most certifications from multiple reputable partners. This year’s list is includes solution providers that have achieved top partner program status with Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and VMware.
Because of these prestigious partnerships, Centre continues to offer services such as Cloud Solutions through Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services , enhanced storage, servers, and computer virtualization through VMware, and additional software solutions through their Gold status Dell partnership. Centre continues to pursue the highest status levels with their partners and solutions to provide value and customer service to businesses across the SMB space in Texas and the surrounding areas.
For more information on Centre Technologies and its technology solutions and IT services, visit the website. The Tech Elite 250 list is featured in the March 2024 issue of CRN and online.

