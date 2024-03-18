Paragon Integrated Services Group Announces Senior Leadership Appointments
Chris Pennington Appointed as CEO; John Mullins Named Executive VP of StrategyHOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Integrated Services Group (Paragon ISG) announced today a strategic realignment of its leadership team, positioning the company for continued growth and innovation. Chris Pennington, formally President, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, while John Mullins, CFO, assumes the additional position as Executive Vice President of Strategy. Rafael Andres Diaz-Granados transitions from CEO to Executive Chairman of the Board.
Mr. Pennington said, "I am honored to lead Paragon ISG during this exciting phase of growth. Our strong foundation, cultivated by our team and Rafael's leadership, positions Paragon for continued success. I am committed to enhancing our operational efficiency and service excellence, keeping our clients' needs at the forefront.”
Mr. Diaz-Granados added, "We are excited to appoint Chris as our new CEO. He has been instrumental in driving Paragon’s successful expansion into Texas and New Mexico, our growth in environmental services as well as ensuring that Paragon continues to deliver superior client value.”
John Mullins' expanded role as Executive Vice President of Strategy underscores the company's commitment to integrating strategic foresight with financial stewardship.
“John has been a key partner to Rafael and me as we doubled Paragon’s revenues and quadrupled profits in the past three years. I look forward to partnering with him in this expanded capacity,” said Mr. Pennington.
These leadership changes demonstrate Paragon ISG's dedication to strategic growth, operational excellence, and client satisfaction. With a shared vision, a committed team and deep industry expertise, Paragon ISG is poised to achieve new milestones in service excellence and innovation.
Paragon ISG is a portfolio company and is majority owned by a private fund affiliated with Palladium Equity Partners, LLC.
About Paragon Integrated Services Group, LLC
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and founded in July 2020, Paragon is an industry-leading integrated services company that specializes in providing drilling fluids for wellbore stabilization and hole cleaning, removing unwanted solids from industrial processes, and restoring natural environments to a more pristine state across the United States. Paragon is owned by Palladium Equity Partners, LLC. For more information on Paragon ISG, please visit www.paragonisg.com.
About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC
Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 210 companies (40 platforms and more than 170 add-ons). With over $3.5 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com
