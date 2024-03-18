Meet Demorian Linton: The Entrepreneur Behind One of America’s Fastest Growing Black-owned Energy Brokerage Firms
Companies gravitate towards us because we're able to provide some of the lowest rates, but we also educate customers about market trends, trajectories, and strategies for safeguarding their interests”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demorian Linton, Principal Owner of Inertia Resources, Inc., is changing the face of energy brokerage firms in an industry where Black or African American workers represent an average of only 9% of the total workforce, per the US Department of Energy.
Linton founded Inertia Resources as a licensed premium broker of electric power and natural gas in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2018 to bridge the experiential gap between energy suppliers and consumers. His unique business model, which maintains a physical presence in every city served, has set the company apart, enabling clients to meet their brokers face-to-face and build lasting relationships. This business model, combined with Linton’s nearly two decades of experience in the energy sector, has propelled Inertia Resources to become one of the fastest-growing and largest Black-owned energy brokerage firms in the country.
"I used my own personal savings to start Inertia,” said Linton. “No one wanted to invest, no one wanted to hear my ideas, and no one wanted to help build Inertia from scratch. Since those very humble beginnings, we've had tremendous growth and success helping businesses across the country realize significant energy cost savings over the past five years."
Inertia Resources achieved premium broker status with Engie, the world's largest energy provider, within its first six months, along with a top-five national ranking by the largest energy supplier in the country in its inaugural year.
Since its inception, the company has grown faster than any US broker, successfully registering over 4,500 clients with over 20,000 meter locations. Linton’s client-centric approach, coupled with a diverse staff with over 50 combined years of deregulation experience, has led to Inertia’s national recognition as a leading energy broker in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology, with 55 brokers across the country and clients in 22 states.
As one of the only premium brokers of electricity for major global energy companies such as Engie, NRG, Constellation, and Hudson Energy, Inertia Resources has saved companies over $112M in energy costs.
“Companies gravitate towards us because we are able to provide some of the lowest rates in the market, but we also educate our customers about market trends, trajectories, and strategies for safeguarding their interests, along with providing solutions to fully take advantage of the environmental and economic benefits of renewable energy,“ said Linton.
Linton’s focus for Inertia Resources goes beyond cost savings for clients, developing forward-thinking approaches to Eco-friendly energy solutions, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. The company harnesses energy from renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, and geothermal power, encouraging larger corporate clients to “Fully Go Green” to recognize the benefits renewable energy including cheaper energy bills, lower carbon emissions, positive ESG outcomes, and diversification of the energy supply, while reducing their carbon footprint and dependence on imported fuels.
Linton, who spent the early years of his career meeting families in door-to-door sales, is also a big proponent of corporate responsibility. He established a charitable arm of the company, called the Inertia Foundation, to help struggling families across the country avoid utility shutoffs. The foundation provides charitable financial assistance to keep gas and electric services turned on for those facing hardships and is currently offering Free Energy Grants to cover the costs of families’ electric and gas bills for an entire year. Nominations for families facing utility bill hardships can be submitted on the Inertia Resources website and the foundation is selecting one family per month for grant assistance this year.
Linton is reshaping the landscape of the energy industry through Inertia Resources' distinctive and diverse business model, positioning itself for sustained growth as one of the nation's leading energy brokers.
About Inertia Resources
Inertia Resources is the fastest growing and largest minority-owned energy consulting firm in the country. Founded in 2018, the nationally recognized energy broker is leading the way in commercial energy broker services, commodity supply management services, cutting-edge billing technology, renewable energy solutions, and EV charging technology. As one of the only preferred premium brokers in the United States, Inertia works with some of the largest energy companies in the world to offer the best pricing and competitive market management for clients for the lifetime of their business.
Inertia’s senior brokerage staff has over 50 years of combined industry expertise and prides itself on personal service, with offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Dallas, Texas, and 55 brokers across the US that maintain a physical presence for clients in 22 states.
