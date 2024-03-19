Group Risk Manager Christopher Tapererwa is the First in Zimbabwe Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
With our deep commitment to serving both developed and developing markets, Christopher's accomplishment as the first in Zimbabwe is emblematic of the mission we seek to fulfill. We congratulate him!"GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Christopher Tapererwa of Harare, Zimbabwe. He is the first person in Zimbabwe to earn this global distinction.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Christopher is the Group Risk Manager of First Mutual Holdings Limited, a financial services group listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, working across insurance, re-insurance, wealth management, and microfinance, among other areas. Prior to his role with First Mutual, he served as the head actuarial/ISO management representative for NicozDiamond and a risk officer for then Eagle Insurance, a subsidiary of Zurich SA. Christopher was recognized as Risk Leader of the Year in 2022 by the Enterprise Risk Management Institute of Zimbabwe and received the Top Student Directors Award in the same year from Stellenbosch University.
“I always celebrate when someone is the first in their country to earn one of our global credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As we have a deep commitment to serving both developed and developing markets, Christopher’s accomplishment as the first in Zimbabwe is emblematic of the mission we seek to fulfill."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is a very intensive yet practical and inspiring program that has greatly enhanced my knowledge on positive risk-taking and risk oversight roles expected of board members and senior executives,” said Mr. Tapererwa. “The delivery of the program by highly experienced experts, authors, and chief risk officers of globally renowned organizations is just exceptional. I strongly recommend any Board Member or Senior Executive operating in the country to enroll in this prestigious risk governance program,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
