Governor Cooper Announces 400 New Jobs as Global Manufacturer Selects Wilson County

Raleigh, N.C.

SCHOTT Pharma USA, Inc., a global leader in manufacturing drug containment solutions and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, will establish a new production facility in Wilson County, creating 401 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $371 million in the City of Wilson.

"SCHOTT’s decision to select our state for this important project shows once again that North Carolina is a global leader for biotechnology and life sciences,” said Governor Cooper. “From our expertise in biomanufacturing to the proven education and training systems that are critical for workforce development, global companies recognize North Carolina’s clear advantages as a place to do business.”

SCHOTT Pharma, a part of the SCHOTT Group, manufactures innovative and high-quality drug containment solutions and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry. On average, more than 25,000 injections per minute are provided to patients worldwide through a product produced by the company.

The SCHOTT Group has successfully conducted business in the United States for more than 60 years and currently operates six manufacturing facilities and a corporate headquarters in the U.S. The Wilson County facility will be the first in the United States to manufacture high-performance, pre-fillable polymer syringes while simultaneously adding to the nation’s limited pool of pre-fillable glass syringes. This project will expand the domestic supply chain for these in-demand syringes to deliver mRNA, GLP-1, and other therapeutic areas that require precise storage and transport properties.

“After conducting a nationwide search for a site that would give a campus-like option, Wilson County was chosen as a primary location to support our growth in the U.S.,” said Christopher Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America. “The local talent pool combined with the proximity to the Research Triangle area, which hosts numerous universities, pharma companies, and research institutions, are ideal factors for the future operation of the company.”

“For most of my professional career, I worked in the life science industry, so it’s especially gratifying to see how much momentum North Carolina enjoys right now with this critical sector,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “I know firsthand the importance of specialized workforce training for this and other industries, and we will continue to invest in North Carolina’s world-class training programs that support companies like SCHOTT Pharma.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new positions in Wilson County will be $57,868. The current average wage in Wilson County is $52,619.

SCHOTT Pharma’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.32 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $4,939,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 221 percent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost to the state, the state receives $3.21 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“North Carolina’s pro-growth and low-tax policies, along with the $30 million investment in the new biologics training facility at Wilson Community College, are paying off for Wilson County and the BioPharma Crescent,” said N.C. Senator Buck Newton. “SCHOTT Pharma’s $371 million capital investment and 401 high-wage jobs will strengthen our local economy, and we look forward to a long and successful future for them here in Wilson.”

“Many people and organizations came together to make today’s decision possible, but we know the work is just beginning,” said N.C. Representative Ken Fontenot. “All of our local, regional, and state partners will continue to support SCHOTT Pharma as this great company ramps up its operations in North Carolina.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Commerce’s Division of Workforce Solutions, Wilson County, the City of Wilson, and the Wilson Economic Development Council.