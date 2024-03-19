Foundries Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Foundries Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1450.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Foundries Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the foundries market size is predicted to reach $229.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

Foundries Market Segments

• By Type: Ferrous Metal Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Foundries

• By Foundry Type: Pure Play Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturers

• By Application: Automobile, Pipes and Fittings, Agricultural Machinery, Electrical Equipment, Machine Tools, Other Applications

• Subsegments Covered: Iron Foundries, Steel Foundries, Nonferrous Metal Die-Casting Foundries, Aluminum Foundries (except Die-Casting), Other Nonferrous Metal Foundries (except Die-Casting)

• By Geography: The global foundries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Foundries refer to a type of plant where machine parts are made by melting metal and pouring it into containers with specific shapes to produce castings by pouring molten metal into Molds that are used in production of different types of metallic products to ease metal manufacturing, reduce cost of operations and produce high strength products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Foundries Market Characteristics

3. Foundries Market Trends And Strategies

4. Foundries Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Foundries Market Size And Growth

……

27. Foundries Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Foundries Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

