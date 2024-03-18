Submit Release
SB1091 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-03-18

WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to amend 120.13 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 120.13 (1) (a) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: school board rules related to pupil discipline and requiring a reintegration process in a school board's code of classroom conduct.

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
3/18/2024 Sen. Introduced by Senator Testin  
3/18/2024 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Education  

