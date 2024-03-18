SB1091 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2024-03-18
WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to amend 120.13 (1) (a) (intro.); and to create 120.13 (1) (a) 5. of the statutes; Relating to: school board rules related to pupil discipline and requiring a reintegration process in a school board's code of classroom conduct.
Status: S - Education
|3/18/2024 Sen.
|Introduced by Senator Testin
|3/18/2024 Sen.
|Read first time and referred to Committee on Education
