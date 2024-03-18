Submit Release
SB1092 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-03-18

WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.485; to amend 801.02 (1), 803.09 (1), 803.09 (2), 804.01 (2) (intro.) and 805.04 (1); and to create 20.9315, 49.485 (1), 165.25 (11m), 805.04 (2p) and 893.9815 of the statutes; Relating to: restoring private individual authority to bring a qui tam claim against a person for making a false claim for medical assistance, actions by the attorney general against a person for making a false claim for medical assistance, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

