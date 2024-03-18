Submit Release
SB1094 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2024-03-18

WISCONSIN, March 18 - An Act to repeal 20.455 (2) (cs), 20.455 (2) (ct), 20.455 (2) (dm), 165.95 (3) (a), 165.95 (5m), 175.35 (1) (b), 939.74 (2d) (c), 939.74 (2d) (e), 940.201 (title) and (1), 940.42, 940.45 (title), 946.60 and 946.61; to renumber 175.35 (2) (a), (b), (c) and (d) and 175.35 (2j); to renumber and amend 165.95 (3) (i), 165.95 (5) (a), 165.95 (5) (b), 175.35 (2) (intro.), 175.35 (2i), 940.20 (3) (title), 940.20 (3), 940.201 (2), 940.43, 940.44, 940.45, 941.2905 (1) and 947.01 (1); to consolidate, renumber and amend 940.48 (2) (intro.), (a) and (b); to amend 6.47 (1) (b), 20.455 (2) (em) (title), 20.455 (2) (gr), 46.48 (31), 46.536 (1), 48.685 (2) (bb), 48.685 (5) (bm) 4., 48.686 (1) (c) 9., 48.686 (1) (c) 12., 48.686 (2) (bb), 50.065 (2) (bb), 165.63 (3), 165.63 (4) (d), 165.70 (1) (b), 165.84 (7) (ab) 1., 165.84 (7) (ab) 2., 165.95 (title), 165.95 (2), 165.95 (2r), 165.95 (3) (b), 165.95 (3) (d), 165.95 (3) (e), 165.95 (3) (g), 165.95 (3) (h), 165.95 (3) (j), 165.95 (3) (k), 165.95 (6), 165.95 (7), 165.95 (7m), 175.35 (title), 175.35 (1) (at), 175.35 (2g) (a), 175.35 (2g) (b) 1., 175.35 (2g) (b) 2., 175.35 (2k) (ar) 2., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. a., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. b., 175.35 (2k) (g), 175.35 (2k) (h), 175.35 (2L), 175.35 (2t) (a), (b) and (c), 175.35 (3) (b) 2., 175.60 (7) (d), 175.60 (9g) (a) 2., 175.60 (11) (a) 2. f., 175.60 (15) (b) 4. b., 301.048 (2) (bm) 1. a., 302.43, 767.461 (4), 801.58 (2m), 813.06, 813.126 (1), 813.127, 813.128 (2g) (b), 938.208 (1) (b), 938.34 (4m) (b) 2., 938.341, 939.22 (21) (em), 939.22 (21) (k), 939.22 (21) (L), 939.31, 939.32 (1) (c), 939.6195 (1) (a) 1., 939.632 (1) (e) 1., 939.632 (1) (e) 3., 940.03, 940.41 (intro.), 940.43 (title), 940.44 (title), 940.46, 940.47 (1), 940.47 (2), 940.48 (1), 940.49, 941.237 (1) (d), 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.29 (1g) (b), 941.29 (1m) (intro.), 941.29 (1m) (f), 941.291 (1) (b), 941.296 (1) (b), 941.38 (1) (b) 5m., 941.38 (1) (b) 11., 941.38 (1) (b) 12., 946.82 (4), 949.03 (2), 961.472 (5) (b), 967.11 (1), 967.11 (2), 968.075 (1) (a) (intro.), 968.20 (3) (b), 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a., 969.001 (3) (a), 969.08 (10) (b), 971.17 (1g), 971.37 (1m) (a) 2., 973.055 (1) (a) 1., 973.123 (1), 973.155 (1m) and 973.176 (1); to repeal and recreate 946.65; and to create 20.455 (2) (cs), 20.455 (2) (ct), 20.455 (2) (dm), 20.455 (5) (dm), 165.73, 165.95 (1) (ac), 165.95 (3) (ag), 165.95 (3) (bd), 165.95 (3) (cm) 2., 175.33, 175.35 (1) (br), 175.35 (2) (bm), 175.35 (2) (cm) (intro.), 175.35 (2i) (b) 2., 175.35 (2j) (b), 175.35 (2k) (cm), 175.35 (2k) (gm), 801.50 (5sb), 813.124, 939.74 (2d) (b), 940.202 (1) and (3), 940.41 (1d), 940.43 (1m), 941.29 (1m) (dm), (dn) and (do), 941.2905 (1) (b), 941.293, 943.20 (1) (f), 947.01 (1) (a), 968.075 (1) (f), 969.15 and 973.017 (3) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: firearm transfers and possession, law enforcement and prosecution, victims and witnesses, obstruction of justice, mental health and substance use services, hate crimes reporting portal, fraud, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

