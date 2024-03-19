“BORN TORN” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Bronze Award in Fiction
This stunning young adult fantasy novel by Suz Eglington earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.
A compelling, fresh take on the YA Fantasy genre!”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces Born Torn by Suz Eglington as one of the overall grand prize winners in fiction. Eglington’s novel takes home the bronze award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
— Reader Views
Born Torn follows Kiara, a sixteen-year-old girl from a Colorado reservation, who aspires for a life beyond her current confines through travel and photography. The story explores themes of identity, belonging, and purpose as Kiara discovers her non-human origins and embarks on a journey to understand her true identity and destiny. Faced with the choice between a peaceful life on the reservation and a greater purpose that involves protecting nature and life itself, Kiara navigates her way through a path of self-discovery and empowerment. The novel intricately blends magical realism with a coming-of-age narrative, presenting a rich and engaging exploration of Kiara's struggle with her heritage, aspirations, and the mysterious world that unfolds around her.
Tammy Ruggles with Reader Views said of Born Torn, “This well-paced novel is propelled by a rich plot that is well-executed. As you read, you get the feeling that Eglington thoroughly enjoys building interesting worlds, creating original characters, and conveying exciting ideas. Seemingly a natural-born storyteller, she knows how to draw a reader in and keep them invested all the way through the story. The details, character arcs, and plot points make for a cinematic reading experience.”
Born Torn (ISBN 979-8396734074, Independently Published 2023) is available at online bookstores everywhere.
About the Author
Living in North Central Massachusetts with fur babies, teenagers, and textbooks. Writing is a passion for Suz Eglington. These stories allow her to play God, Queen, and Ruler in the worlds she creates. Breathing life into characters. They can experience all the wonders and successes of living or be destroyed as quickly and painfully as they see fit. Writing is a craft, allowing her to create and entertain, to awaken emotions in a reader, drawing them in, to satisfy a thirst they did not know exists.
For more information about Suz Eglington and her work visit https://www.suzeglington.com/.
The Reader Views Literary Awards program helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry-wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com/.
