Concorde Group Corp. Mourns the Passing of Founder Leslie (Les) Dubé

Order of Canada recipient leaves an inspiring legacy of business ventures, passionate philanthropy, and devout community building

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that Concorde Group Corp. announces the passing of its founder, Leslie (Les) Dubé C.M. SOM.



Les was a self-made success story whose generosity and commitment to making a difference has left a lasting impact. Honoured by his country as a Member of the Order of Canada, and by his province with the Saskatchewan Order of Merit, Les was a man of deep compassion who took great pride in his Saskatchewan roots. Les’s business acumen was renowned across a variety of industries and sectors. Together with his wife Irene, he built several successful businesses in various jurisdictions, inspiring countless individuals along the way.

Les Dubé was not only a visionary businessman but a devoted, passionate philanthropist. A man of great faith, he and his wife Irene were lifelong believers in sharing. Their commitment to generosity empowered countless charitable organizations and initiatives to thrive, leaving a legacy of love and kindness. From supporting all aspects of healthcare, universities, and poverty initiatives to championing mental health and animal causes, his philanthropic endeavours have touched the lives of countless individuals and communities. Faith-based charities, not limited to his Catholic faith, were of particular focus for him.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, L. David Dubé, President & CEO of Concorde Group Corp., shared these words:

"My father's commitment to philanthropy and community building has left an indelible mark on all of us. His devotion to making a positive impact on society will continue to inspire us as we honour his memory and carry forward his legacy of giving.

As we mourn the loss of a visionary leader and dedicated philanthropist - my father - we pledge to continue supporting the causes that were near and dear to Les's heart.”

About Concorde Group Corp

Concorde Group Corp. is a privately held, highly diversified international conglomerate based in Canada. It operates worldwide in commercial real estate, fresh produce importing and distribution, land development, hospitality, venture capital, and professional sports and entertainment sectors. Concorde’s brands include Krown Produce, Concorde Properties, Biz-Hub Industrial Park, SBX Group and Princess Diana and the Royals - The Exhibition.

Leslie David Dubé, February 16, 1933 - March 13, 2024

Born with an entrepreneurial spirit, Leslie (Les) Dubé’s career was defined by his steadfast commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

As a young father alongside wife Irene, both working full-time, Les managed to get together enough money to complete his first real estate investment in land that today makes up the heritage Greystone-University neighbourhood of Saskatoon. It did not take him long to grow his commercial real estate portfolio to the point he was able to quit his day job, rent a 1,700 square-foot office and hire his own employees. He founded a Fresh Produce Importing and distribution company in 1967 and grew into a national leader and innovator in the produce industry. In 1972, Les and Irene’s growing group of companies were brought together under the Concorde Group name, still one of the most diversified business ventures in Western Canada.

Les Dubé was one of the best-known philanthropists in Saskatchewan, if not Canadian history. He donated millions of dollars to all four Saskatoon hospitals, the University of Saskatchewan and any number of unglamorous, vital human causes including mental health initiatives and programs aimed to reduce poverty and homelessness. He was a faithful and devoted Roman Catholic and the church was also a beneficiary of his generous support. His achievements were acknowledged in 2007 when Les received an honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Saskatchewan, then again in 2008 when he received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit. In 2017 Les was named a Member of the Order of Canada.



